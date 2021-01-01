Kaizer Chiefs announce passing of former captain and coach Mofokeng

Ryder is considered to be one of the most successful captains in the history of Amakhosi

Premier Soccer League heavyweights have confirmed the passing of their former captain Johannes Mofokeng.

Mofokeng, who was a retired right-back, passed away at the age of 70 having also served as Chiefs academy coach.

The Soweto giants made the announcement of the former White City Lucky Brothers player's death on their social media platforms on Saturday.

More teams

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our legend and longest-serving Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng," a club statement read. "The Chairman has, on behalf of the Club, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends."

Mofokeng was born on 20 August 1950 in Soweto where he played amateur football for White City Lucky Brothers as a youngster.

One of his teammates at Lucky Brothers was Webster Lichaba, who went on to play for Chiefs' arch-rivals, .

While Mofokeng left Lucky Brothers for Chiefs in 1975, he played for Amakhosi's reserve team before being promoted to the first team.

Mofokeng became a regular in the first team and he went on to captain Amakhosi during their golden era under English coach Eddie Lewis.

The man nicknamed Ryder captained Chiefs for 11 years and won four National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) titles.

Ryder also helped the Glamour Boys clinch three major trophies in 1981, namely the NPSL title, BP Top and Mainstay Cup (Nedbank Cup).

Mofokeng played with Chiefs legends such as Jingles Pereira, Marks Maponyane, Abednigo Ngcobo, Nelson Dladla and Vusi Lamola.

In 1993, Mofokeng and Dladla briefly served as Chiefs co-coaches following the departure of Sergio dos Santos from the Naturena-based giants.

Upon retiring from professional football, Ryder became the goalkeeper coach in the Chiefs academy.