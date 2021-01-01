Kaizer Chiefs announce Ntseki appointment

The former Bafana Bafana coach has landed a new job, two months after he was fired from the national team

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has dismissed, as speculation, reports Molefi Ntseki will be joining Kaizer Chiefs as an assistant coach following the appointment of the ex-South Africa tactician as the new Amakhosi Head of Technical and Youth Development Academy.

Reports suggested Ntseki was set for a role as understudy to Stuart Baxter who is rumoured to be on his way for a second stint at Naturena.

But Chiefs handed Ntseki a new role on Monday with Motaung saying the coach was always their target long before he became Bafana Bafana coach in September 2019.

“I'm excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Molefi Ntseki. Contrary to all the speculation in the media, he is not coming here to become an assistant coach,” Motaung told Chiefs’ media.

“But he has a bigger responsibility because he is here to become head of technical which includes the first team and the whole football structure.

“I must mention that we had engaged him before and that was before he went to Bafana Bafana. He was supposed to be here before the Bafana Bafana appointment. Obviously, this process was interrupted by that because obviously when he got appointed as the national team coach, it was a step in the right direction for his own career.

“It is important to understand the role he is going to play. He is not here to work as an assistant coach. He has a much bigger responsibility.”

Ntseki has a rich history with junior football after he guided South Africa to the 2015 Fifa Under-17 World Cup and was also involved with the Under-20 side.

His spell with the senior outfit, however, ended disastrously after Bafana failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations which led to his sacking in March.

But Motaung says they retain faith in Ntseki who will now be tasked to play an instrumental role in their development structures.

“Molefi comes at the right time as we implement changes that we believe are necessary for the club as we go into the future,” Motaung told Chiefs’ website.

“We strongly believe that we have appointed the right person for the position as he is someone who has really worked at all stages of football, from school level, youth structures and all our national teams.

Article continues below

“We want to make progress in the way we run our football technical operations at all levels. We also do not want to lose all the good lessons we have learned in as far as our youth development academy is concerned. Kaizer Chiefs has seen good players come through our youth structures and we would like for that to continue.

“Our youth coaches have done a tremendous job over the years and we have seen them identify and promote great talent for Chiefs and the national junior teams. It’s important that we keep the Chiefs DNA intact and uniformity to ensure we hire the right people who will be the custodians of what we are building.”

Club Update



Our 'pride' is growing as we welcome Motaung wa Ramokhele, Molefi Ntseki who joins Amakhosi as the new Head of Technical and Youth Development Academy.



Read more: https://t.co/wAV1wZsqgO#Amakhosi4Life #WelcomeNtseki pic.twitter.com/hoX5ggEHbh — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 31, 2021

Ntseki’s appointment comes as Chiefs have been heavily criticised for struggling to churn out big stars from their development structures as they did before.