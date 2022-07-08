Kaizer Chiefs announce new signings' squad numbers

The Glamours Boys are busy preparing for the upcoming campaign as they look to end their seven-year trophy drought

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the jersey numbers of the club's new signings ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Zitha Kwinika, George Matlou, Dillon Solomons, Ashley Du Preez, Yusuf Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe have all joined the Soweto giants in the current transfer window.

The Glamour Boys have revealed that Mahlatsi has been handed jersey number five despite being an attacking midfielder.

It was previously worn by defensive-minded player Anthony Akumu, who was released by the club last week after being initially placed on the club's transfer list.

While defender Kwinika has been awarded the number four jersey which was previously worn by fellow defender Daniel Cardoso who has joined Sekhukhune United.

Meanwhile, Sithebe, who is an attacking midfielder by trade, got Macarthur's new signing Kearyn Baccus' number six jersey.

Solomons will use jersey 18 which was last worn by Kgotso Moleko who was released by Amakhosi at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Furthermore, Solomons' former Swallows teammate Matlou has been given the number 22 which was last used by Philani Zulu between 2017 and 2021 at Amakhosi.

Lastly, Ashley du Preez has been handed the number nine jersey which was previously worn by Samir Nurkovic who was recently signed by Royal AM after leaving Chiefs.

The Soweto giants are yet to reveal Maart's jersey, but he could be handed the number eight jersey which is vacant following Leonardo Castro's departure.