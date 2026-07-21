Kaizer Chiefs announce defensive midfielder's arrival - 'We warmly welcome Adolf to the family'

In a statement released on Chiefs official website:

Kaizer Chiefs have secured the services of Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko from Tanzanian giants, Azam FC for an undisclosed fee, following successful negotiations between the two Clubs.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder, who was captain at Azam, becomes the first player from Tanzania to join Amakhosi. His arrival adds to the impressive list of players from over 20 different African countries who have worn the famous Gold & Black jersey.

Mtasingwa brings valuable experience, having spent six seasons in Scandinavia, playing in the Icelandic, Norwegian and Finnish leagues. He returned home in 2024 to help Azam FC finish third in the Tanzanian league last season.

The Tanzanian international has filled the role of vice-captain for his national team.

We warmly welcome Adolf to the family and wish him success on his journey with the Glamour Boys.







