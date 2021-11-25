Kaizer Chiefs announce decision on Zuma after disciplinary hearing

Kaizer Chiefs have stated midfielder Dumisani Zuma will remain suspended from club activities and will go for rehabilitation.

Zuma was arrested in Sandton in the early hours of November 3 for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was then suspended by the club seven days later before being dragged before a disciplinary hearing from where a verdict was arrived at.

“A disciplinary hearing was held to deal with the matter relating to Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Dumisani Zuma," Chiefs announced in a statement on Thursday.

“An independent chairperson presided over the hearing process. Following the hearing and the recommendations made, Mr Dumsani Zuma will be disciplined in line with the company’s disciplinary code. He has been suspended from club activities and will attend rehabilitation.”

Zuma joins Ben Motshwari of Chiefs’ Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates as well as Tholang Masegela, Aluwani Nedzamba and Simon Mamudzidi as players to be suspended by their respective clubs this season.

Motshwari has since had his suspension uplifted while Masegela, Nedzamba and Mamudzidi have been fired by Marumo Gallants.

Action on Zuma comes at a time he was nearing full fitness following a long-term injury and had started training with the rest of the squad.

He last played for Chiefs in May 2021 before injury struck.