Kaizer Chiefs announce another departure as re-build for Soweto giants continues

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the exit of midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi after the contract termination by mutual consent.

Chiefs are rebuilding

Mahlatsi is the latest exit

Club confirms decision

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs are shaping up for the ongoing campaign, getting rid of fringe players and getting those who can help them.

It explains why they have opted to let go of Mahlatsi days to the closure of the winter transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Kamohelo has given his best at all times while a Chiefs player and, following consultation with his representatives, we decided to release him with a view to him finding more regular game time somewhere else. We appreciate his efforts and wish him all of the best for the future," Clubs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. told the Soweto giants' media team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old Mahlatsi joined the Glamour Boys from Moroka Swallows in the 2022/23 season but did not deliver as expected by Chiefs.

It explains why he made just seven appearances across all competitions with just three starts.

Amakhosi have strengthened the midfield in the ongoing transfer window meaning chances of Mahlatsi getting involved on a regular basis were limited.

WHAT NEXT: The midfielder must now try to get a new team ideally before the transfer window closes in the next couple of days. But as a free agent, he can join a club of his choice even after the window slams shut.