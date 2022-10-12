Kaizer Chiefs and the rest of us are joking, only Orlando Pirates will challenge Mamelodi Sundowns - Hunt

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt does not believe Kaizer Chiefs are capable of contesting for the Premier Soccer League title.

Veteran coach rules out Chiefs and other PSL teams

Tips Bucs to end Downs' dominance

Downs already lead the PSL standings

WHAT HAPPENED? Mamelodi Sundowns lead the PSL standings despite playing a game fewer than fourth-placed Chiefs and Pirates who are in position five. With Amakhosi having two points more than their Soweto rivals, Hunt is still not convinced that Chiefs are title contenders. The veteran coach tips the Buccaneers to break Sundowns’ dominance while he also rules out his own SuperSport United who are enjoying some good form and are third on the table.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I still don’t think we are close enough... We are just trying to get as many points as we can, but I don’t think we are close,” said Hunt as per Sowetan Live. “I still think Pirates is the only team that can challenge Sundowns. Pirates are the main challengers, the rest of us are just joking.

“We will try to keep the standards up. I have been here now for 10 games. I started two weeks before the season got underway, so I couldn’t do much. We need to get the young players going and understand the game and what we need to do. I can’t teach them how to play football, but I can teach them how to win football matches and that’s what we need to understand.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a slow start to the campaign, Chiefs have picked up form in recent games and have won the last three league matches. Recording three victories in a row is something Amakhosi have been struggling to do in recent seasons. Meanwhile, Pirates have been struggling to win just two games consecutively.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS, PIRATES & SUNDOWNS? Chiefs host Chippa United in their next league assignment on Saturday, hoping to make it four wins on the trot. Pirates welcome AmaZulu while Sundowns have a Caf Champions League fixture against La Passe from Seychelles. By the end of this weekend, Chiefs and Pirates would have each played two PSL games more than the Brazilians.