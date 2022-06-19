The Dube Birds have at least two players likely to cross the Soweto divide and find a new home at Naturena

Player agent Mike Makaab has revealed there are deals “on the table between” Kaizer Chiefs and Swallows FC which are expected to be finalised this week.

This comes amid reports that Chiefs are interested in Swallows midfielders Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Dillon Solomons.

Makaab represents Mahlatsi while Solomons is under Grant Nieuwenhuys' watchful eye.

“I think so, listen I don’t think anything is cast in stone in football, we’ve seen that,” Makaab said on Gagasi FM as per iDiski Times.

“I’m still pretty confident that the deals that are on the table between the two clubs [Chiefs and Swallows] will be concluded. Who knows, I’m still expecting that to happen.”

With Swallows having concluded the Premier Soccer League relegation/promotional playoffs from where they emerged triumphant, Makaab says he will meet chairman David Mogashoa regarding finalising the deals on the table.

“We’ll be discussing certain things early next week, we have a few players there and two players on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, and we’ve got Kamohelo Mahlatsi and another player at Swallows,” added Makaab.

“So yes we’ll be having discussions with the [Swallows] chairman and we’ll also be having discussions with all the football clubs.

"Our team meets every single Tuesday, we have a zoom meeting, where we get all of our football agents together. We discuss every single possible opportunity for the players.

“Those particular that don’t have clubs and those that are unsettled. It’s an ongoing process, but it’s one that is pretty exciting. It’s a tough period for us, a tough time of the year, but it’s truthfully what we live for.”

Chiefs and Swallows enjoy a cordial working relationship and last season the Dube Birds sold defenders Sifiso Hlanti and Njabulo Ngcobo as well as winger Kgaolelo Sekgota to Chiefs.

With Amakhosi having offloaded a number of players, they are looking to beef up their squad and have so far signed Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika from Stellenbosch.

Siyethemba Sithebe is on his way to Naturena after signing a pre-contract with Chiefs.