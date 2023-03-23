Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis has challenged Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to emulate Mamelodi Sundowns by establishing women's teams.

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns have been doing well in women's football as opposed to the Soweto giants who are yet to create a women's team.

Despite Chiefs' Marketing Director Jessica Motaung claiming they are considering a women's team, it is not yet known when it will happen.

Ellis is happy with what Sundowns have done, arguing that Chiefs and Pirates can positively impact women's game in the country if they consider starting their own teams.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We speak about what Mamelodi Sundowns have done for the women's game. And now that TS Galaxy has also come on board to be part of it," Ellis told Far Post.

"I think it is very important. I think Chiefs and Pirates are brands on their own and I think they will bring more brands to come on board.

"But I know Jessica said she is planning a women's team and I trust her; she will come through with a women’s team," she continued.

"It is really important that they come along to raise the levels, to raise the profile. I think we can only go to a different level once they come on board.

"But, big ups to the teams that already have teams in the PSL and Hollywood bets."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In 2021, Sundowns became the first Women's team to win the Caf Women's Champions League and a year later, they reached the finals, once again, but fell to Morocco's FAR.

They have produced several players to Banyana Banyana who are preparing for the 2023 World Cup starting July 20 to August 20.

WHAT NEXT: Ellis is now focusing on the players who will help the team deliver in the global showpiece to be held in Australia and New Zealand.