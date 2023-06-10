Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates told what to do if they want Chivaviro as Richards Bay announce two new signings

Richards Bay chairman Jomo Biyela says whoever wants to sign Ranga Chivaviro will have to bow to his demands.

Richards Bays reveal new signings

Ranga Chivaviro not mentioned as new capture

Chiefs and Pirates told what to do to lend Chivaviro

WHAT HAPPENED: Richards Bay announced the capture of former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lucky Mohomi and ex-Orlando Pirates striker Letsie Koapeng. The duo was signed from Marumo Gallants, and as expected, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa are set to lose most of their prized players after being relegated from the Premier Soccer League to the National First Division.

However, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates target Ranga Chivaviro was not unveiled by the club even though Isolezwe reported that the on-form striker has signed a pre-contract with the Natal Rich Boyz.

Bay's chairman, Jomo Biyela is adamant that the 30-year-old Chivaviro is under his employ and whoever wants Chivaviro's signature will have to bow down to him - effectively suggesting that he is available to the highest bidder.

WHAT WAS SAID: "If there is anyone who wants Chivaviro, they will have to buy him from me, there is no confusion as far as that is concerned, everything is clear," Biyela was quoted as saying by Isolezwe (translated from IsiZulu).

"I know that there are clubs who want him and that is not a problem. His agent and Ranga himself know the truth and that there is nothing they can do without me," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi and the Buccaneers, meanwhile, have been heavily linked with Chivaviro and will have to go via Biyela if they are to sign him for next season. Chivaviro banged in 10 PSL goals, just two strikes away from the Golden Boot-winning tally reached by Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile and Khanyisa Mayo of Cape Town City.

WHAT'S NEXT: It remains to be seen exactly where the former Baroka FC striker will be playing next season as he has no intentions of going down with Gallants to the NFD.