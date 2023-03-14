Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates told to emulate Mamelodi Sundowns as Mahlangu makes major climb down

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star Jabulani Mahlangu has made a U-turn regarding his opinion about Mamelodi Sundowns’ PSL dominance.

Mahlangu criticised Downs for killing SA football in January

His remarks sparked a lot of reaction

He has now made a U-turn

WHAT HAPPENED? In January this year, Mahlangu blasted Sundowns as he felt they were destroying the domestic league and Bafana Bafana. He said Masandawana’s splashing money on the transfer players has seen them signing some of the league’s best players only to freeze them due to stiff competition.

The former Bafana Bafana star then said that has killed South African football. His sentiments drew mixed reactions from local football followers and also sparked a response from Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena.

But he has now made a major U-turn, running out of superlatives in praising the Brazilians for their Caf Champions League 5-2 demolition of Al Ahly last weekend.

Mahlangu has told other PSL clubs, including Chiefs and Pirates to emulate Sundowns, especially on the pitch. He now sees the Tshwane giants as a model other PSL clubs should follow.

WHAT MAHLANGU SAID: “I have to take this opportunity to congratulate Ka bo Yellow, Mamelodi Sundowns,” said Mahlangu on social media. “What a great performance, wow!

“Amazing performance, amazing teamwork, amazing goals scored by the team. They turned on the heat on Al Ahly, jealousy down. Well done Sundowns especially for the performance that the players displayed. It was just on another level, I give it to them. Well done Masandawana.”

AND WHAT MORE? Mahlangu has made a bold prediction he tips the Brazilians to lift this season's Champions League title.

“Another star is loading,” Mahlangu said. “As South Africans, we are grateful to Sundowns because these Egyptians have disrespected us for a long time.

“The North African teams have disrespected us for a long time, so well done to Sundowns. I think other South African teams as well, especially the players in terms of performance, please you can learn a lot from these guys at Sundowns. Well done to the Sundowns family.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The struggle by Chiefs and Pirates to reach Sundowns’ competitive level remains a huge talking point in South African football. More discussion is on Chiefs and Pirates’ transfer policies to have the quality of players that can match Masandawana’s.

There has been criticism of Amakhosi Arthur Zwane for the way he recruits players plus the limited impact of his signings. But the Buccaneers by signing international players from continental heavyweights like Ghana, Cameroon and Nigeria in goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Souaibou Marou and Olisa Ndah.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS & PIRATES? While Sundowns are trying to balance continental football and domestic assignments, Chiefs and Pirates are only focused on home duties.

Amakhosi visit Maritzburg United for a league game on Tuesday while Pirates welcome SuperSport United on the same day before going for the Fifa international break.