Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates told hands off reported transfer target Mmodi

Golden Arrows co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has reacted to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates’ reported interest in attacking midfielder Pule Mmodi.

Mmodi has been repeatedly linked with Chiefs

His Arrows contract is coming to an end

Arrows coach Vilakazi has spoken out on the player's future

WHAT HAPPENED? Since before the start of this season, Chiefs have been rumoured to be chasing Mmodi's signature as he has established himself as one of Arrows’ star players.

Pirates also reportedly entered the race for the player’s signature in January but nothing materialised.

But Arrows are not keen on losing the 30-year-old whose contract expires on June 30.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I am over that thing if Pule stays or whatever. I did mention that Pule is staying with us; he is committed. Look at him; you can see that he is fighting for the club,” said Vilakazi as per FARPost.

“Something apart from that is beyond my control but what I know now is that we are working with Pule and we will finish the rest of the season with Pule because he is a good player and is also adding value to our team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Mmodi's contract set to expire in June, Chiefs and Pirates can tie him to a pre-contract. Amakhosi have already signed SuperSport United defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on a pre-contract.

The Soweto giants could face a challenge from AmaZulu who are also reportedly interested in the attacker.

Mmodi's suitors will, however, have noted that his form has dipped recently. After starting the season on fire with four goals in seven Premier Soccer League games, Mmodi earned himself a return to the Bafana Bafana fold but is now struggling and has found the back of the net just once this year.

Also, having turned 30 in February his age is not attractive to Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane who has insisted on signing younger players for his rebuilding project.

But Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is not concerned about age which has seen him sign players above the age of 30 like Kermit Erasmus, 35-year-old Ndumiso Mabena and Makhehlene Makhaula.

WHAT NEXT FOR MMODI? Arrows are left with eight PSL games and are still in contention for the Nedbank Cup. These present an opportunity for Mmodi to improve his form and keep clubs interested in his services.