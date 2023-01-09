Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns? Time for Soweto giants to eat humble pie

Bucs and Amakhosi both fell further off the pace this weekend after being beaten by Cape Town City and Sekhukhune United, respectively

Being in a state of denial is not going to help Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates close the gap on Mamelodi Sundowns.

Whether it's head coaches, players or former players, we've been hearing quite a bit of talk about how Sundown could still be hauled in.

The latest former player to come out and claim that Pirates are still in the race, has been former Bucs striker James Mothibi.

"Pirates has a very strong squad, there are good players who are able to match Sundowns," he was quoted saying by the Citizen.

"The league is still fresh, there is still a long way to go, it is not a sprint, but a marathon. I believe in the players that we have and I believe they can challenge Sundowns.

"It is not by chance that we won the MTN8, we did it because we have the players. When it comes to the league, it is about consistency, I think that is one thing we are missing. Once we become consistent, you will see what I am talking about."

And just last week both Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and his Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro were also talking about Sundowns not being uncatchable.

Cold facts and a reality check

This continued narrative - that Chiefs or Pirates can topple Sundowns, is not backed by fact or form and probably won't help either of the clubs.

Because the real facts are that Chiefs have not won the league title since 2015 and Pirates have not won it since 2012. Sundowns have won the last five titles in a row, and seven of the last nine.

In eighth spot, Bucs are currently a massive 18 points behind Masandawana - Sundowns' total of 37 points is almost double Pirates' tally of 19.

In fact, bottom-of-the-table Marumo Gallants are within just two wins of getting level on points with Pirates.

Amakhosi are five points better off than Pirates with 24 points, but are still 13 adrift of the Brazilians.

And this is a Sundowns side who are settled, who have won five consecutive league titles and who seem to be getting stronger, not weaker.

So instead of these unbacked claims that Bucs or Amakhosi are capable of stopping Downs, a dose of reality is needed from those associated with the Soweto giants.

Solutions to various challenges and problems need to be found, including player recruitment. And talk needs to be replaced by performances and results.

This sense of entitlement – that being a big club such as Chiefs or Pirates automatically means they will challenge for the league, is a thing of a past.