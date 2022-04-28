Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates taunted as Mamelodi Sundowns win fifth PSL title in a row
Mamelodi Sundowns continued their dominance in the Premier Soccer League after securing their fifth consecutive title despite playing to a goalless draw with Cape Town City on Wednesday evening.
Masandawana are on 58 points after 26 matches, 13 more than second-placed Royal AM, and with four matches to complete the season, it means they cannot be caught even if they lose all of them.
Editors' Picks
- Kaizer Chiefs' Ngcobo to pay the price for losing his cool?
- How Man Utd target Declan Rice became West Ham's elite anchor man
- Mamelodi Sundowns Player Ratings: Shalulile silenced as Modiba dazzles against Cape Town City
- Roma’s English emperor: Ex-Chelsea star Abraham deserves another shot at lighting up the Premier League
Their 12th title also meant Soweto heavyweights, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, have missed out on the trophy for the seventh consecutive season. The last time a team from Soweto won the PSL was way back in the 2014/15 season when Amakhosi triumphed.
The teams, deemed the biggest in South African football, have predictably been taunted by fans on social media after the Brazilians' latest achievement.
Following their dorminance, some fans felt Masandawana are now turning the Premier Soccer League into something else.
Another supporter believed Sundowns won the league owing to their good defensive record. In the 26 matches played, the 12-time champions conceded 14 goals, scoring 50 in the process. They went on to win 17 games, drawing seven and losing two.
For others, nothing mattered but celebrations after their favourite team successfully defended their crown for the fifth consecutive time.
With their current squad and technical bench, do you think Sundowns will stroll to a sixth title in a row next season? Or can any club mount a serious challenge to their dominance?