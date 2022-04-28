Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates taunted as Mamelodi Sundowns win fifth PSL title in a row

Mamelodi Sundowns continued their dominance in the Premier Soccer League after securing their fifth consecutive title despite playing to a goalless draw with Cape Town City on Wednesday evening.

Masandawana are on 58 points after 26 matches, 13 more than second-placed Royal AM, and with four matches to complete the season, it means they cannot be caught even if they lose all of them.

Their 12th title also meant Soweto heavyweights, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, have missed out on the trophy for the seventh consecutive season. The last time a team from Soweto won the PSL was way back in the 2014/15 season when Amakhosi triumphed.

The teams, deemed the biggest in South African football, have predictably been taunted by fans on social media after the Brazilians' latest achievement.

Another league title for Mamelodi Sundowns 😂😂😂😂Soweto must be crying — Dangerous grounds🌅🚦🇳🇦 (@Dangerousgroun2) April 28, 2022

In the last 2 years George Maluleka has more league titles than KAIZER 😭😭😭 Shuuu

mamelodi Sundowns is doing the unthinkable things pic.twitter.com/TRZG22xvXU — 5 P E A T (@kabelomolekwa6) April 28, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns Goalkeeper Dennis Onyango alone he is bigger than Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs

9 league title

4+4 =??? pic.twitter.com/pPPV5rFHPJ — 5 P E A T (@kabelomolekwa6) April 28, 2022

It is important that we congradulate Mamelodi Sundowns football club on winning the league AGAIN. What they are doing is extremely massive. Always ahead of everyone, proper planning and playing good football🙌Soweto teams needs to catch as quickly as possible👏🙌. pic.twitter.com/vo9zU6DYYW — CAF Semi finalist❤️ (@BanaMalome) April 28, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns fans knows that

"If Kaizer Chiefs can win the 4 games in hand" was a person 👇👇👇#DStvPrem https://t.co/xpYqobeMp4 pic.twitter.com/4ZR4xRtJYi — Pan Africano (@PanAfricology) April 27, 2022

Following their dorminance, some fans felt Masandawana are now turning the Premier Soccer League into something else.

We need to talk about how Mamelodi Sundowns are turning the PSL into a farmer’s league. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 28, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns are turning dstv Premier league into farmers league. pic.twitter.com/PjzWLBbwgp — Tebogo (@mrTebzaa) April 28, 2022

57 Mamelodi Sundowns Fans

Let’s follow each other, as we celebrate another League title with no competition from BIG Club so they are called. pic.twitter.com/ZU6XuXLba0 — VincentBlue (@VincentBlue20) April 28, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns League — Ndabezitha (@Mjitha) April 28, 2022

Another supporter believed Sundowns won the league owing to their good defensive record. In the 26 matches played, the 12-time champions conceded 14 goals, scoring 50 in the process. They went on to win 17 games, drawing seven and losing two.

Credit must go to them, their defensive record has been exceptional and it's the reason why they've had the season that they did. Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns. — Joshua Hendricks (@Joshua_Journo) April 28, 2022

For others, nothing mattered but celebrations after their favourite team successfully defended their crown for the fifth consecutive time.

Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns FC for successfully winning the 2021/22 Premier League @Masandawana — Kgaugelo KG Moxwale (@MotiveKG19) April 28, 2022

1️⃣2️⃣ X PSL Champions 👆🏾

We are Mamelodi Sundowns 😀 pic.twitter.com/hX5BnRw4VR — Shawn Neo (@IamShawnNeo) April 28, 2022

Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns FC for being crown the DSTV Premiership Champions for 2021/22. 🏆🥇 — Dumisani Yatha (@dumisani_yatha) April 28, 2022

congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns for winning the Dstv Championships, it’s clear they don’t have competition. pic.twitter.com/KKZL5qKq9d — 💀KINGZO®️ (@SCN_Nkosi) April 28, 2022

With their current squad and technical bench, do you think Sundowns will stroll to a sixth title in a row next season? Or can any club mount a serious challenge to their dominance?