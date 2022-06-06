Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates stars should be paid based on performance - Palacios

The Peruvian football mentor wants contracts of players at the clubs tied to impressive outputs to ensure good results in the end

Former Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Augusto Palacios has proposed the introduction of a performance-based contract in the Premier Soccer League.

Specifically mentioning Pirates and their Soweto rivals Amakhosi, the tactician claimed the introduction of such a clause is the only way to ensure performance is improved.

"Why are big clubs like Chiefs, and Pirates paying big money but not performing?" Palacios asked in an interview with KickOff. "A player coming to Pirates or Chiefs needs to perform.

"I'm not saying it's wrong to sign these players, but a player's performance should be equivalent to the money he paid."

"The problem is when you buy these big-names particular players when they start earning these big monies some of the players drop performance.

"Something needs to change in South African football, we need to introduce a performance-based contract, good performance better money, no performance lesser money.

"Here, some of the players are earning big money in top clubs, but they only play for the money, no performance, and this is something we need to correct."

The tactician pointed out that some players, going by their social media lives, could be living large but are underperforming on the pitch.

"In Europe, a player who is not performing is released or loaned, no wasting time," he explained.

"Some of the clubs pay bonuses here, meaning some of the players live only with the bonus in their monthly budgets.

"Some of the players on social media, it's photos, tattoos, new car...but no performance.

"You are not even in the national team but the club continues to pay you big money."

Article continues below

The 70-year-old Peruvian suggested it would also be important for PSL clubs to trust players coming through their academy ranks.

"And I still believe clubs can develop their players. Why are we scared to promote our young players?" he concluded.

In the transfer window ahead of the 2022/23 PSL season, teams are expected to beef up their squads, and Chiefs, as well as Masandawana, have started doing so in earnest.