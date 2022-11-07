Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates stars Du Preez, Hotto snubbed from Carling Black Label Cup

Fans who voted for the Carling Cup starting line-ups have opted against certain big stars from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs and Pirates are set to meet again in the space of two weeks

Key players of the Soweto giants are confirmed to be out of the contest

Sundowns also have missing big players

WHAT HAPPENED? The final squads for the Carling Cup were released on Monday. Chiefs will face Pirates in the second semi-final that comes after AmaZulu and Sundowns square off in the other last-four clash. According to iDiksi Times, fans have been voting for the starting teams and Chiefs will not be starting with striker Ashley du Preez while defender Erick Mathoho is set to feature in his second game of the season. Pirates winger Deon Hotto has been disapproved by the fans while Sundowns will miss Teboho Mokoena and Bongani Zungu. Players that were already withdrawn from the voting list include Itumeleng Khune, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Peter Shalulile, Abubeker Nasir and AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the Carling Cup is not officially recognised, there is a lot at stake when the participants clash. Soweto Derby bragging rights will mark the second semi-final. After missing out on the MTN8, Sundowns would want to assert their Premier Soccer League dominance by lifting this trophy.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND PIRATES? The Buccaneers will be out for revenge on Chiefs who beat them in a recent league game. Amakhosi have won four straight Soweto Derby clashes and Pirates would want to break that run.