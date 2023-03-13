Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates snubbed: Mamelodi Sundowns players should fill Bafana Bafana squad - Tlale

Bafana Bafana legend John Tlale does not understand why Mamelodi Sundowns players do not dominate the national team.

Tlale wants national team full of Sundowns’ stars

Ex-keeper feels the Brazilians will add experience

The Bafana legend does not believe in youth

WHAT HAPPENED? Tlale feels the Brazilians, being the best team in South Africa, should fill up Hugo Broos’ squad as opposed to the current setup where Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and other PSL sides have players in the national team.

His argument is that the likes of Pirates and Chiefs have been disappointing in the PSL and on the continent, leaving Sundowns to fly the country’s flag, and as such, Masandawana stars have gained valuable experience which can help Bafana Bafana succeed.

Tlale feels South Africa are lagging behind over their overreliance on youth yet Sundowns are loaded with players who know how to handle pressure at the top level, likening it to Spain and Egypt, who have enjoyed success in the past, by filling the national team with Barcelona and Al Ahly stars when the two clubs were on top.

His sentiments are likely to elicit varied reactions given the PSL champions have been accused of ‘killing’ the league, and by extension Bafana Bafana, by buying all the top players while Broos has previously snubbed a number of Sundowns stars for being ‘too old.’

WHAT DID HE SAY? “This is something we are supposed to have done long ago,” Tlale told KickOff.

“If you look at Egypt, the national team is all Al Ahly players, Barcelona once dominated the Spain national team in the era of Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta and they won the World Cup here [2010].

“If the Sundowns players can do the job, then why not? But now, we want to start all over again with these young boys who are not exposed to international football. For how long are we going to learn?

“We did all these when at Sundowns we have players competing in Africa who know the environment. Players who know what to expect in Africa and they deliver but you don’t pick them.

“If they have to take 15 players from Sundowns, so be it. Mix them with the likes of Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Monnapule Saleng, Percy Tau, Lyle Foster. Those are good players.

“At the moment, we don’t know even most of these players that are playing there, that’s why most people are not interested in the national team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have proved untouchable from their rivals yet again this season, enjoying a 17-point lead over second-placed SuperSport United, with Pirates and Chiefs a further 22 behind, as they march to a sixth straight league crown.

They are also leading their Champions League group with 10 points from four matches and made a huge statement of intent by thrashing Al Ahly 5-2 last Saturday.

Despite their success, Broos has shied previously away from calling up a number of key players such as Themba Zwane and Andile Jali although he made a U-turn over the former last September.

Zwane is among 10 Sundowns players who were named in Broos’ 35-man preliminary squad for this month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia.

WHAT’S NEXT? It will be interesting to see how many Sundowns players will make the final 23-man list for the qualifiers.