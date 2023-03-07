Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates snubbed as Hunt tips Mamelodi Sundowns players for PSL awards

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has suggested criteria he believes is most ideal in selecting players for the Premier Soccer League awards.

WHAT HAPPENED? As the 2022/23 season is edging closer to its conclusion, various names have started being mentioned as possible candidates for recognition. The biggest gong is the Footballer of the Season while other categories include Players’ Player of the Season, Midfielder of the Season, Defender of the Season and the Young Player of the Season.

Hunt feels “there should be something” from team that has been dominating the league title race. Mamelodi Sundowns are 17 points clear at the top of the table and Hunt asserts, “everything must come from there” as they also dominated last season’s award.

WHAT HUNT SAID: “No, when the Player of the Season awards come up, then they look at the last three or four games and think, 'Oh, he's played well.' You've got to look at it from game one,” said Hunt as per SABC Sport.

“Look at what he's done, what he hasn't done, what the position [entails], what is the player of the year [criteria] – those types of things. For me, those types of things, you'll be shocked what I would say and what the majority of the league would say because there's only going to... you know.

“You can't go far wrong [this year] because the team that's winning or won the league by 20 points, I mean, there should be something there... Everything must come from there.

“What happened with us when we won the league three times [in a row, from 2007/08 to 2009/10], it never came from here – that was my debate, but let's not go there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Peter Shalulile is already being touted to defend his crown as the league’s best player as well as winning the Golden Boot. He is being challenged by Cassius Mailula for those two categories and the 21-year-old could also be selected as the league’s beat young player.

But there are other players raising their hands up for the biggest honour like Orlando Pirates wideman Monnapule Saleng as well as SuperSport United forward Bradley Grobler who could also claim the Golden Boot.

WHAT NEXT? The next few weeks promise to be interesting as some players might raise their game to be recognised and help their respective teams during the crucial part of the season.