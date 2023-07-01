Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates ruled out by Lucas Radebe from ending Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Lucas Radebe feels no Premier Soccer League team is capable of breaking Mamelodi Sundowns’ supremacy.

Downs have enjoyed dominance in local football

Chiefs and Pirates have been struggling to challenge Downs

Radebe shares his thoughts on this

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians have ruled the roost in domestic football and have won a record-extending six successive league titles. That has seen more attention going to Chiefs and Orlando Pirates who are under stern scrutiny for struggling to catch up with Masandawana.

Radebe does not have confidence in witnessing any PSL team ending Sundowns’ dominance.

WHAT RADEBE SAID: “I don’t know who is going to stop Sundowns,” said Radebe as per Sowetan Live.

“They are still going to dominate for the coming few years. Unfortunately, the pockets are not the same but it is what they put in the game that other teams don’t.”

AND WHAT MORE? Radebe went on to discuss the state of South African football in general and believes the game lacks leadership.

“We need to be more professional, look at the lifestyle of our players. Even in the national team, it is not up to scratch. We have the talent, it is the leadership that is lacking and that is a big thing for us," said Radebe.

“If we can change that, we will have progress in our football. There is a lot that we are missing in the country to get to the level where we can compete against some of the best in the world.

“Actually, we have gone backwards throughout the years. We are not in the top five on the continent. It is not a disgrace but it is a big disappointment and it boils down to the structures in the administration level.

"We need new ideas, we need new people that will run football. Football has evolved and it needs professionalism.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Radebe has already been critical of Kaizer Chiefs' way of doing things especially the recent appointment of Molefi Ntseki as head coach. The Bafana legend feels Amakhosi could have appointed "somebody better" than Ntseki.

However, in trying to catch up with Sundowns, Chiefs are in the market for players and have signed the likes of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Given Msimango and Ranga Chivaviro while a number of players are reportedly on their way to Naturena.

Pirates have also been busy and have brought in goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, Katlego Otladisa, Sephelo Baloni and Patrick Maswanganyi.

More are expected to be signed by Jose Riveiro and it is to be seen if they will help the Buccaneers challenge Masandawana.

WHAT NEXT? The Premier Soccer League's big three now prepare for next season with Pirates and Sundowns heading to Europe for pre-season while Chiefs will be at home.