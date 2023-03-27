Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates receive come-get-me-plea from ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Gamondi

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Gamondi has expressed keenness to return to the Premier Soccer League.

Gamondi says he is willing to work in SA again

He has stated the roles he prefers

That might help the Soweto giants' bid to match Downs

WHAT HAPPENED? Gamondi guided Masandawana to the 2005/06 PSL title as co-coach with Neil Tovey and his PSL experience also includes working at Platinum Stars. But since leaving the PSL, the Argentine has been in high-profile jobs in Algeria and Morocco, including being Wydad Casablanca technical director.

Gamondi belives there is vast potential in South Africa as he makes himself available to Chiefs and Pirates to help end Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance.

WHAT GAMONDI SAID: “If I come back to South Africa one day, I would love to work as a football director or technical director or to be involved in the process of developing players. I had the same experience in Morocco doing that,” said Gamondi in My Life, My Story on Touchline News.

“In South Africa you have the infrastructure but the key is to work with the coaches and the youth development structures. As a coach, you need to improve and learn and when you see the Fifa World Cup, Champions League and Africa Nations Cup – you need to learn from that.

“Football now is a business and coaches are under pressure to produce results. Sometimes a coach cannot play youth players in the senior team because you know that if you lose three to four games, you will get fired.

“The biggest teams in South Africa – Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs it’s a little bit OK because there is pressure from the media and the supporters. But there are clubs who don’t play to win the league and those clubs need to be patient and allow coaches to develop players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns have been trying to strengthen their staff, and in recent years, Amakhosi appointed Kaizer Motaung Jnr as their sporting director. Pirates, earlier this year, hired specialist forwards coach Chickelday to work with their forwards.

The Soweto giants have been trying match Sundowns, who have experienced Dan Flemming Berg as their sporting director after replacing Barcelona legend Jose Ramon Alexanko. In February, the Brazilians appointed Michael Loftman as a set play coach.

Now with Gamondi making himself available to return to South Africa, that could entice Chiefs and Pirates to consider roping him in. Gamondi's keenness to develop South African players could charm Amakhosi especially, since they have produced the likes of Mduduzi Shabalala and Samkelo Zwane this season and have more of an emphasis on academy players graduating to the first team.

This would be an attempt to catch up with Sundowns who exhibited their development capacity by unleashing Cassius Mailula, who has immediately established himself into a trademark name in the PSL.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has stated that he won't be pressured into using youngsters but is keen to have them well-developed first, making Gamondi a man he might be looking for.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS & PIRATES? As the Soweto giants will be building teams for next season, it is to be seen how they will manage to blend new signings and players promoted from their development structures.