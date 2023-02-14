Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Isaac Chansa feels Kaizer Chiefs and his old side lack quality players to challenge Sundowns.

Downs have been dominating the PSL

Chiefs & Pirates have struggled to win trophies

Chanda offers advice on how to stop Brazilians

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns have been dominating the Premier Soccer League, marked by five straight league titles and a sweep of major knockout trophies. That has seen Chiefs and Pirates struggling to catch up with Masandawana.

Chansa believes the Soweto giants lag behind due to the kind of players in their fold. The former Zambia international says a thorough scouting network has brought quality players to Choorkop and advised Chiefs and Pirates to follow a similar path.

WHAT CHANSA SAID: “If Pirates and Chiefs want to compete with Sundowns, I urge them to buy quality players,” Chansa told ThisIsFootball.Africa.

“It’s been years now with Sundowns dominating the league. And if Pirates and Chiefs bring players, we must see quality in them, if you play for the big two, you must know your story, you must add value. They can’t sign for just signing, we have to start seeing your value as soon as you get there.

“Sundowns have good scouts all over the place. That is their first power, possibly. Okay, look they have players from South America, they have been getting quality that side. If you have quality players, even the coach won’t struggle to get results.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Most of Chiefs and Pirates' signings have struggled to improve the Soweto giants’ fortunes. That has seen Chiefs failing to win the league title since 2015, while the Buccaneers have not been crowned PSL champions since 2012.

This is in contrast to Sundowns who have a large squad with competition for places stiff. The Brazilians have even had the privilege to loan out competitive left-backs like Lyle Lakay and Divine Lunga.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS, PIRATES & DOWNS? The traditional giants would be keen to start making progress in their moves for players they are targeting for the next transfer window.