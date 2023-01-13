Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates not on Mamelodi Sundowns' level - Mokwena insists Downs not praised enough

Rhulani Mokwena believes Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are not on par with table toppers Mamelodi Sundowns, who he has lauded for their displays.

Mokwena impressed by Downs' run of victories

Stated Pirates, Chiefs not on the same level

Next challenge against local rivals SuperSport

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena lauded his players for their run in the Premier Soccer League this season, where the team has won their last 10 matches and are comfortably on top of the table.

Pirates and Chiefs have not impressed as expected by their fans and at the halfway mark, the former are 21 points behind while the latter are behind by 15 points.

Despite acknowledging the Soweto-based teams are not at their level, Mokwena insists Sundowns have not received enough praise for their exploits.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Am I surprised? No, I’m not because it’s the PSL and the league is very difficult and we all think this league is very easy, but it is very difficult," Mokwena said as quoted by Sowetan.

"I will flip that statement by saying that again give recognition to Mamelodi Sundowns players. How easy it is to be a big team and not to be in a position like this club is in.

"It is very easy, you have to look at some of the big teams and they are not on that level. When you ask about the other teams, I say you don’t praise this Sundowns group enough.

"And you have to because of the level of consistency, the level of performances they put in week in and week out, the quality that they show on the pitch in terms of decision making and execution of certain things."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have won the PSL title consecutively in five previous seasons and are keen to make it six in the ongoing campaign.

They have accumulated 40 points from 16 matches, 13 more than second-placed SuperSport United. Kaizer Chiefs, who are scheduled to play AmaZulu later on Friday, are fourth while their rivals Bucs are eighth.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix.

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Next challenge for Mokwena will be on Monday when Sundowns play SuperSport United.