SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is not concerned about Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the battle for next season’s Caf Champions League spot.

Sundowns look set to retain the PSL title

Chiefs, Pirates & SSU battle for position two

Hunt hunt downplays his side's chances

WHAT HAPPENED? Premier Soccer League log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns look set to claim a record-extending sixth-straight league title as the chasing pack struggle to close the gap on them.

With the league crown looking out of reach for second-place SuperSport United, Pirates, who are in position three and Chiefs who sit fourth, finishing as runners-up is now the most realistic target for the trio.

Matsatsantsa have five points more than Chiefs and Pirates, who are tied on 35 points with eight league games to go. But Hunt is not worried about the two Soweto giants, who are also keen to secure second spot and play Caf Champions League football next season.

WHAT MAHLANGU SAID: “We play Pirates on Saturday. Obviously, it is a crucial game for where everybody finishes, and we need to go in there with a clear frame of mind about what we are going to do and I’m looking forward to the game,” said Hunt as per Sowetan Live.

“I think any game is going to be key. Pirates are right behind us, Kaizer Chiefs are right behind us and everyone. So we can’t look behind us, we just have to look ahead and that’s all we can do. As long as we come out of the game with a positive result; we are playing against a very good side.

“They have signed a lot of players and they have a strong squad, far stronger than us, and we just have to take it as best as we can.”

AND WHAT MORE? Saturday’s confrontation between Pirates and SuperSport at Orlando Stadium is likely to have an impact on the two team’s fight for a top-two place. If Pirates beat Matsatsantsa, they will close the gap and come two points fewer than SuperSport.

In that case, they would have also done Chiefs a favour as Amakhosi would also need to win in their match in KwaZulu-Natal.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS & PIRATES? After successful outings in the Nedbank Cup last weekend, Chiefs and Pirates turn their attention to the PSL campaign.

As Pirates take on SuperSport, Chiefs will be facing Maritzburg United away.