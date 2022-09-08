Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates need what Mamelodi Sundowns have in abundance

As the new season has progressed, it's become evermore apparent that both the Soweto clubs are short on firepower and have dropped points as a result

While Mamelodi Sundowns have an abundance of strikers, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates do not.

This is despite both clubs parting ways with a couple of marksmen - Bucs said goodbye for good to Gabadinho Mhango and sent Tshegofatso Mabasa and Boitumelo Radiopane out on loan, while Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Lazarous Kambole, Bernard Parker and Lebohang Manyama all left Amakhosi.

The black and gold side of Soweto brought in replacements in the form of Ashley du Preez and more recently, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, while the team in black and white signed Bienevu Eva Nga and Evidence Makgopa, the latter yet to play due to injury.

However, of the new men who have come in, it's only du Preez who has scored more than a single goal.

Pirates meanwhile have been very hard hit by injuries, with attacking midfielders and potential goalscorers Thembinkosi Lorch, Deon Hotto and Vincent Pule all sidelined.

And so with just two weeks to go before the transfer window closes, both Chiefs and Pirates could, and probably should, still be in the market for a striker.

Proven goalscorers though are very hard to come by, especially at this late stage and there just aren't that many options in the PSL, while bringing in a foreign striker is also never any guarantee for goals.

Erasmus loan deal?

There has been talk that Mamelodi Sundowns forward Kermit Erasmus is frustrated by his lack of game-time.





Getty

The same could perhaps be said for Thabiso Kutumela, while Lebohang Maboe and Lesedi Kapinga are other possibilities, though Maboe has been out injured for the better part of a year and is only now getting back to action.

If Sundowns see Pirates or Chiefs as direct competition for silverware, they may be reluctant to help strengthen their rivals with a loan or even a permanent deal.

Somehow though one would think the Soweto sides will be trying to beef up their attacking departments and it won't be a surprise if there are signings, with Erasmus to former club Pirates player, among the more likely scenarios.

In any event, Chiefs and Pirates management and fans can only look on for now in envy at Masandawana's vast array of quality attacking options including the likes of Peter Shalulile, Abubeker Nasir, Erwin Saavedra, Neo Maema, Marcelo Allende, Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino and Bongani Zungu.