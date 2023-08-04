Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates miss out as Safa announces clubs set to compete in Caf Super League

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are not among the eight contestants of the inaugural Caf Super League.

The tournament to take place later this year

Chiefs and Pirates miss out

Downs set to represent South Africa

WHAT HAPPENED? Also referred to as the African Football League, the new competition is set to kick off in October according to Caf.

South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns have been picked as one of the contestants ahead of other Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

WHAT WAS SAID: "The inaugural African Super League will officially kick-off in October 2023 where eight confirmed clubs from around the continent will contest the continental title," said Safa in a statement.

"The newly-formed competition will be played over a period of four weeks, with the group stage matches beginning on 20 October 2023. The final will be played on 11 November 2023.

"South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns are part of the prestigious tournament alongside Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco, Esperance Sportive de Tunis, TP Mazembe of Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria’s Enyimba Football Club, Simba Sports Club from Tanzania and Atletico Petroleos de Luanda from Angola.

"A delegation from Caf visited South Africa this week to conduct a venue inspection and also ascertain the state of readiness ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ home matches.

"The official draw for the inaugural tournament is scheduled for early September 2023."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Playing in the African Super League means Masandawana will be participating in six competitions this coming season.

They will be seized with the bid to defend the PSL title as well as domestic competitions like the MTN8, Carling Cup and the Nedbank Cup.

In recent seasons, the Brazilians have made the Caf Champions League title their priority and it is another challenge for Rhulani Kokwena and his men.

Their traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be hoping Sundowns' hectic schedule will give them an edge.

WHAT NEXT? The PSL season officially gets underway on Friday for a nine-month grueling campaign with a lot at stake.