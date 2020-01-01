Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates make donation to help fight against coronavirus

The two biggest football clubs in the country have united in the battle against Covid-19

Multichoice, and have jointly made a donation to help the fight against the coronavirus.

The three brands have made a contribution of essential supplies which will enable the South African government to fight the deadly disease.

The supplies include gloves, masks, goggles, shoe protectors amongst others which have been donated to the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS).

More teams

This was confirmed by the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize when speaking at the Multichoice studios in Randburg, Gauteng on Wednesday evening.

"We would like to express our very sincere gratitude to Multichoice, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs for their contribution to the Department of Health specifically for their focus on those at the forefront (medics) of the fight against the virus," Mkhize told SuperSport TV.

"The health workers, our soldiers at the forefront, we want to say we will do everything we can to protect them from being infected.

"We will not allow anyone to be forced to work when they are not ready - either not properly trained or protected."

Article continues below

The 2019/20 season was suspended last month and the country has gone into a lockdown in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The donation includes 100,000 N95 masks, 350,000 surgical masks, 100,000 gloves, 10,000 protective overalls, 10,000 wipes and 100,000 shoe covers for frontline works.

NHLS CEO Dr Chetty inspecting the #COVID19 Personal Protective Equipment donated by ’s largest football teams, @KaizerChiefs and @orlandopirates The consignment includes, gloves, masks, goggles, shoe protectors amongst others. pic.twitter.com/Xjw2gpmkYP — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 15, 2020

MORE TO FOLLOW...