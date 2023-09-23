Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates linked Sirino continues to train at Chloorkop amid uncertain Mamelodi Sundowns future

Despite his Mamelodi Sundowns future seemingly bleak, Gaston Sirino has been spotted working out at the club's training headquarters.

Sirino is yet to play for Downs this season

He wants out of Chloorkop

Other rumours are linking him Chiefs & Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old is yet to feature in any competitive match for Masandawana this season and he is believed to be pushing for a move away from the club.

Sirino joined Sundowns in January 2018 and he is keen on new challenges elsewhere having handed a transfer request despite his Sundowns contract expiring in June 2025.

Even the Tshwane giants' coach Rhulani Mokwena seems resigned to using the attacker this season, saying the matter is in the hands of his bosses.

But the player seems to be still using Sundowns' training facilities at Chloorkop.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The South American player has been rumoured to be a transfer target of both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, but the local transfer window closed on Friday.

But Sundowns might not be willing to release him to strengthen one of their traditional rivals.

A move to the Emirati side Al Wahda to be reunited with his former coach Pitso Mosimane looks unlikely as the UAE Pro League transfer window closed on Thursday.

Mosimane has been eager to sign Sirino from Sundowns since his stint with Egyptian giants Al Ahly as the head coach.

WHAT NEXT FOR SIRINO? The next few weeks would be crucial for the skillful player who has already lost valuable time away from competitive action this season.

It is either he will push to get back into the Sundowns first team and compete for game time or he will keep on pressing for a move away which he would hope comes soon.