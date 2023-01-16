Former Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr has taken a dig at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates’ struggles to match Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns currently lead the PSL standings by 11 points and are on course to claim a record-extending sixth-straight league title. As the Brazilians continue to dominate domestic football, Chiefs and Pirates have been struggling to catch up with the Tshwane giants.

Amakhosi trail Masandawana by 16 points while the Buccaneers have 18 points fewer than the log leaders. Kerr feels most Premier Soccer League teams, including Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are not giving Sundowns enough of a challenge. He fires at the Soweto giants, saying they struggle to beat the so-called smaller teams yet they are supposed to be challenging the Brazilians.

WHAT KERR SAID: “Sundowns have the depth in the squad, better than any team in the league,” Kerr told ThisIsfootball.Africa.

“They are run by good people and have structures and also no interference from outside. They have quality players as well, and players in the squad that have been there for a few seasons. Also, teams who play against them, have a fear of having a go at them because of the quality they have right now.

“They [Sundowns] are not even conceding a lot of goals and they are winning. They are on a run that many teams need to compete against. Many teams are kidding themselves due to their own inconsistency.

“Teams that want to compete against Sundowns are supposed to beat the so-called smaller teams, but they seldom do well against teams they presume are not as good as themselves.”

AND WHAT MORE? Kerr thinks it is rather the unexpected teams that have been challenging Sundowns.

“Richards Bay is the surprise team this season so far,” added Kerr. “Last season I think it was Royal AM and the season before it was Cape Town City and AmaZulu. Richards Bay needs to concentrate on the league. Consistency is the word that Richards Bay and other teams must understand if they are going to challenge Sundowns.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Players signed before the start of the season by Chiefs and Pirates have not had much impact so far. The Soweto giants have another opportunity to bolster their squads during the current January transfer window.

It is to be seen if they will add players who would breathe life into their league campaigns and help them become stern challengers for Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS, PIRATES & SUNDOWNS? Chiefs are reeling from two league defeats including a 4-0 demotion by AmaZulu last Friday. They now host Sundowns on Saturday while Pirates welcome Stellenbosch.

Before visiting Chiefs, Masandawama have a date with SuperSport in Monday's Tshwane Derby.