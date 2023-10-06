'Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates hurting Mamelodi Sundowns' Caf Champions League chances' Broos unhappy with Soweto giants

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is adamant weak Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have contributed to Mamelodi Sundowns' struggles continentally.

Downs have been doing well domestically

Chiefs & Pirates have struggled

Broos comments the impact Soweto giants have

TELL ME MORE: Sundowns have been dominating the South African footballing scene for the last six seasons, winning the Premier Soccer League title consecutively.

Pirates and Chiefs have not managed to match the Brazilians. In the ongoing campaign, Masandawana are already in the MTN8 final and are yet to lose a game in the league. However, they have not managed to win another Caf Champions League title to add on the one they claimed in 2016 and Broos has faulted the Soweto giants.

WHAT HE SAID: "When I see Chiefs and Pirates, who normally have to be the biggest opponent of Mamelodi Sundowns, it’s not what we expect from them," Broos told SABC Sport.

Article continues below

"The quality of PSL has not increased, it has stayed the same. Same thing, Sundowns are dominating and the others are trying to follow, but they can’t.

"This is not good for South African football, and I think it is not even good for Sundowns. They were in the [Caf Champions League] quarter-finals three years ago, they were in the semi-finalists last year, and I think one of the reasons why they can’t jump to the final is because the opponents every week are not strong enough.

"I think it’s not good for South African football, but certainly not for Sundowns either."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the recently named Bafana squad to play Eswatini and Ivory Coast in the international friendlies, Downs produced seven players.

Four players from the Sea Robbers have been included while Chiefs managed to produce just one player.

Furthermore, Sundowns have already played both Chiefs and Pirates in the league and collected maximum points.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates and Chiefs made some decent signings in the most recent transfer window.

Pirates are already out in the Caf Champions League after falling to Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy. However, they are in the MTN8 final and will be aiming at beating Downs to defend their crown.

After their struggles in the PSL and MTN8, Chiefs can give their best and at least win either the Carling Knockout or the Nedbank Cup.