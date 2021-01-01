Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have similar problems

The latest results left Bucs in fifth place, 12 points behind leaders Masandawana, while Amakhosi are ninth, three points behind TS Galaxy in eighth

It was a disappointing weekend for both of South Africa's most-supported clubs as Kaizer Chiefs were held to a 2-2 draw by Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates lost 3-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns.

For both of the Soweto giants, some better defending could have resulted potentially in improved results.

It's an issue which Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has been alluding to for some time - careless, unforced errors at the back.

And from the early parts of the season, when the likes of Yagan Sasman and Itumeleng Khune committed blunders, through to poor performances and mistakes from the likes of Daniel Cardoso, Daniel Akpeyi and Eric Mathoho more recently, it's been a major problem for the Glamour Boys.





On Saturday against Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium it was the turn of Siyabonga Ngezana, who recklessly brought down Tebogo Potsane, which led to Victor Letsoalo scoring from the spot to level the match at 2-2. Making it worse was that midfielder Njabulo Blom had been in a position to cover, so Ngezana should not have committed to the awkward challenge in the first place.

Even for Celtic's first goal, several Amakhosi defenders had been found wanting as the hosts sliced through the centre of the Chiefs defence before Neo Maema scored.

Meanwhile, in Pirates' match against Sundowns in Orlando on Sunday, their defensive frailties were shown up once more.

Unfortunately for Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, who has been struggling for form of late and also recently conceded an avoidable own goal, he was to blame for the second goal, as he gave the ball away on the edge of his own box which resulted in Peter Shalulile scoring.

Hlatshwayo was not helped by a pass from Ntsikelelo Nyauza, which put him under immense pressure.

Nyauza then added to the misery when he fouled Gift Motupa on the edge of the area and Lyle Lakay sunk the resultant free kick in the back of the net.

It was certainly a forgettable weekend for both the Chiefs and the Pirates defences, and as the end of the season approaches, it’s possible both teams may be looking for reinforcements in the transfer window.