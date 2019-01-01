Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans react to the controversial goal, Khune's injury and Mokwena's future

There were many talking points on an exciting day of PSL action in South Africa. We take a look at fan comments on social media

cemented their place at the top of the with a controversial 1-0 victory against FC on Saturday night.

Earlier drew 3-3 against . The Soweto giants' matches had enough ingredients to keep the nation talking until the next matchday.

Firstly, South African keeper Itumeleng Khune's injury is a major concern. Chiefs fans are worried whether he has fully recovered from his previous injury.

His replacement goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi went on to star for the club, proving his worth between the sticks. The supporters are now starting to appreciate the Nigerian's importance in the team.

Then there were fans and the media complaining about how Lebogang Manyama's goal was off-side. In fact, rival fans are pointing out how Amakhosi have benefitted from many wrong calls by referees recently. The supporters are calling for VAR in the PSL.

Orlando Pirates fans can't believe they've been scoring so many goals for fun and still ended up with just one point in their last two games, while Chiefs got six points.

No matter the performances, the Amakhosi supporters are sitting pretty at the top of the table. The Buccaneers are more worried about their caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Many Pirates fans are criticising his poor record of just a single victory in all competitions, but there is still support and patience in the hope Mokwena will become a great South African coach in future.

We scored one goal and won. Our neighbours scored 3 goals and drew 😊 — Musa zindela (@uzindela) September 28, 2019

The goal scored by Manyama look like a offside. — Patrick T Phatudi (@t_phatudi) September 28, 2019

pirates score 6 goal in two games but they got 1 point but kaizer chiefs score only three goals but they got 6 points 🤔🤔🤔 #AbsaPremiership — Rotondwa 👑 (@Rotoondwa) September 28, 2019

Hitting the woodwork doesn't win you games, scoring goals does... that's what Kaizer Chiefs did, they scored a goal😆 pic.twitter.com/GDRfWtXKqV — GAOPALELWE xcvi (@GeeLo_03) September 28, 2019

The reason for this improvement from Daniel Akpeyi is because he under the leadership of the Mighty Kaizer Chiefs Goal Keeping department. Phela we are no 1 in , no question about that. Job well done Akpeyi you really kept us on the Game#Amakhosi4Life#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/eaw6u07IAw — ®️Saaz Saida🇿🇦🌐 (@MaximumRSA) September 28, 2019

On the day @orlandopirates were denied a clear injury-time penalty and @kaizerchiefs benefited from yet another dodgy off-side decision... when will @safa_net offer refereeing transparency? Review system, VAR, disciplinary sittings for referees required. @AceNcobo — Neal Collins (@nealcol) September 28, 2019

Just saw on the replay, yes Kambole was off-side. — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) September 28, 2019

Khune is not ready to play I thank him for making the great akpeyi to shine once again I think ITU mst jst do me a favour and go back to nice time with girls and injury while I'm busy monitoring the great akpeyi — Zuko (@Zuko43112623) September 28, 2019

U people must leave Khune alone. People come here and say all this things to make themselves feel better. Leave our legend Khune and look at yrself as to whr u ar and wher ar u goin. #Amakhosi4life — Masindi Phathu🇿🇦🏃‍♂️ (@masindii) September 28, 2019

It's time for Khune to babysit his tiger with Danone he has been through a lot pic.twitter.com/tqjul8N0NK — Teng (@hadson96805083) September 28, 2019

Wow sorry Khune get well soon — Busi (@Busi34199754) September 28, 2019

@KaizerChiefs I was hurt when Akpeyi said the only supporter he has it’s his son. KC fans we always criticize. We shout Khune Khune when Akpeyi is in the posts. By doing so he loses his confidence and we lose as a team. Our coach is also criticized despite being No1on the Log. — Paps (@papspapzo) September 28, 2019

@orlandopirates Hopefully Dr Khoza don’t listen to negative comments from some supporters & continue to give Rhulani Mokwena a chance & support him @OfficialPSL — Malinda Flavoured Prince (@DaveLamula) September 28, 2019

Are you a pirates supporter, if you're I understand your pain, your just frustrated as rhulani mokwena.😂😂🤞✌✌ pic.twitter.com/r78GNUfkN2 — RINAE MALIGAVHADA (@RINAEMALIGAVHA1) September 28, 2019

The time Orlando Pirates fired Rhulani it would be late for them to win #AbsaPrem and new coach need more time — WE GO FOR THE STARS AT CHIEFS KOTEI/KAMBOLE ✌✌ (@alfredsuhla) September 28, 2019

I can't remember when was the last time Orlando Pirates won anything, but Santos was still in the Psl.. — IG:Wawa🇿🇦 (@Lungster_Sela1) September 28, 2019

Rhulani was in the same boat... We went out in caf.. Went out in mtn 8..he had the same similar coaching experience as tinkler... Mara tinkler took us to two finals.. But look at rhulani.... Hmmm hmm... He must leave — Dave Sbu (@SbuDave) September 28, 2019

Fix your defending department. You can’t give away 7 goals in 2 games — Senzo Matsaba (@SMatsaba) September 28, 2019

Why cant Orlando Pirates loan out Rhulani to Stellenbosch to gain experience like players do ? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/D5JmTwwoFP — Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) September 28, 2019

Residents who feel distressed can visit our clinics for counseling services. Our clinic operating hours are extended. Running, walking and cycling can also help manage stress #Orlandopirates^TK pic.twitter.com/mnOF7TSAxi — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 28, 2019

Give it time my boy. We need to support the team. It looks bad at the moment, however, the sun will soon rise — Bongani Khoza (@BonganiKhoza07) September 28, 2019