Kaizer Chiefs v Baroka

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans react to the controversial goal, Khune's injury and Mokwena's future

Comments()
Backpagepix
There were many talking points on an exciting day of PSL action in South Africa. We take a look at fan comments on social media

Kaizer Chiefs cemented their place at the top of the PSL with a controversial 1-0 victory against Baroka FC on Saturday night.

Earlier Orlando Pirates drew 3-3 against Cape Town City. The Soweto giants' matches had enough ingredients to keep the nation talking until the next matchday.

Firstly, South African keeper Itumeleng Khune's injury is a major concern. Chiefs fans are worried whether he has fully recovered from his previous injury.

Editors' Picks

His replacement goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi went on to star for the club, proving his worth between the sticks. The supporters are now starting to appreciate the Nigerian's importance in the team.

Then there were fans and the media complaining about how Lebogang Manyama's goal was off-side. In fact, rival fans are pointing out how Amakhosi have benefitted from many wrong calls by referees recently. The supporters are calling for VAR in the PSL.

Orlando Pirates fans can't believe they've been scoring so many goals for fun and still ended up with just one point in their last two games, while Chiefs got six points.

No matter the performances, the Amakhosi supporters are sitting pretty at the top of the table. The Buccaneers are more worried about their caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Many Pirates fans are criticising his poor record of just a single victory in all competitions, but there is still support and patience in the hope Mokwena will become a great South African coach in future.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close