Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates cannot challenge Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL race - Mashego

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Katlego Mashego has said no team can challenge Masandawana in the Premier Soccer League title race.

Mashego tips Sundowns to be champions again

Rules out Chiefs and Pirates

Says Bucs are stronger but cannot challenge Sundowns

WHAT HAPPENED? In the ongoing season, Masandawa sit comfortably at the top of the 16-table team.

Richards Bay and SuperSport United are second and third while the Bucs and Amakhosi are distant fourth and fifth.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Sundowns have a strong team, a forceful technical team, so they will always be on top," Mashego said.

"If and when Sundowns lose the league, it will only be because they are not playing well, not because any other team is challenging them or is better than them.

"They have been a solo team for the past few seasons, no team has been able to touch them in the PSL. I can see Orlando Pirates are becoming stronger, but they can’t compete for the league with Sundowns."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Mashego, who won a number of trophies with the Brazilians including two PLS titles between 2013 and 2016, said that his former club are going to defend the title.

"Sundowns will take the league this season. They have lost the MTN8, but they will come back wanting to take everything that is left," he added.

"If they lose the league, it will not be because of the competition, it will be because they themselves have not been playing well. No other team can challenge Sundowns, certainly not Chiefs or Pirates."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sea Robbers have already signed Craig Martin and Ndumiso Mabena in a bid to bolster their squad before the league returns.

Should the Pretoria outfit maintain the current pace and stand up to the pressure from the league rivals, they will win the title for the sixth straight time.

Mashego’s assessment comes days after former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jethro ‘Lovers’ Mohlala said the Brazilians are going to retain the title.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? As they hope to weather the storm and remain PSL champions, Downs will play Orlando Pirates in their last game of 2022.

Richards Bay, SuperSport and Kaizer Chiefs are among the teams they will face in January 2023.