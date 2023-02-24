Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' Caf hopes dented as Grobler's 100th PSL goal seals SuperSport United win

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' ambitions of qualifying for Caf Champions League took a knock on Friday night following SuperSport United's win.

Grobler has joined the PSL's 100 goals club

SuperSport pulled further away from Bucs and Chiefs

Chiefs will host Pirates this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED: SuperSport claimed a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Maritzburg United side in a match which took place at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Team of Choice, who came into the game having lost to Chiefs and Pirates in back to back matches, were able to contain Matsatsantsa in the first-half.

However, the hosts piled pressure on Maritzburg's shaky defence after the restart and goals from Kegan Johannes and Bradley Grobler sealed SuperSport's win.

ALL EYES ON: Grobler with the experienced marksman having netted his 99th goal in the PSL against Royal AM last weekend.

The Bafana Bafana international scored in the 79th minute and he became the sixth player to score 100 goals or more in the PSL era which began in 1996.

Siyabonga Nomvethe (123 goals), Daniel Mudau (110), Mabhuti Khenyeza (110), Manuel 'Tico Tico' Bucuane (104) and Collins Mbesuma (104) are the five other members of the league's 100 goals club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport remained second on the PSL standings, but they are now 19 points behind run-away leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who are looking destined to win the championship.

Matsatsantsa are now five points clear of third-placed Pirates who are hoping to finish second and qualify for next season's Champions League.

While fifth-placed Chiefs, who are also harbouring ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League, are eight points behind SuperSport.

However, Chiefs and Pirates each have a game in hand.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND PIRATES: The two Soweto giants will meet at FNB Stadium on Saturday with maximum points and bragging rights at stake.s