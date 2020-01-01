Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns' Caf Champions League and Orlando Pirates' Confederation Cup opponents revealed

Amakhosi will seek to ease their domestic woes with a better outing in Africa where they start their campaign against continental rookies

will begin their 2020/21 Caf campaign at the preliminary round against Cameroonian champions PWD Bamenda.

Premier Soccer League ( ) champions have been given a preliminary stage bye and lie wait in the first round to face the winner between Jwaneng Galaxy from Botswana or US Zilimadjou of Comoros.

Chiefs will first visit PWD Bamenda on the weekend of November 27-29, before hosting their opponents on the weekend of December 4-6.

While Amakhosi have endured a difficult start to the season, they could be fancying rejuvenating themselves against their Cameroonian opponents whose only appearance in Africa was a second-round exit from the 2004 Caf Confederation Cup.

Bamenda qualified for this season’s Champions League after claiming their first-ever Elite One league title last season which was, however, prematurely ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If Chiefs get past Bamenda, they meet Angolan champions Primeiro Agosto in the first round as they seek to reach the group stage under Gavin Hunt who led to the Caf Confederation Cup mini-league phase last season.

It would be a return to Africa for last season’s PSL runners-up Chiefs who have recently participated in the Champions League with little success.

Meanwhile in the Confederation Cup, will begin their bid for a first continental title since 1995 in the first round after being given a preliminary stage bye.

The Buccaneers will play the winner between SD Sagrada Esperanca from Angola and Eswatini representatives yet to be confirmed.

Pirates were Confederation Cup finalists in 2015 and return to this competition after finishing third on the PSL table last season.

Another South African participant in this competition Bloemfontein face AS Maniema from DR Congo in the preliminary round.

The Free State side will start their campaign away on the weekend of November 27-29 and if they pass this stage, they will come up against Nigerian side or Futuro Kings from Equatorial Guinea.

Draw

