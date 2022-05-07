Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' ambitions of finishing second in the PSL and qualifying for next season's Caf Champions League took a knock on Saturday.



This comes after Cape Town City secured a 2-0 win over TS Galaxy in a PSL encounter courtesy of two goals from Darwin Gonzalez and Mduduzi Mdantsane at DHL Stadium.



The win elevated the Citizens to second place on the league standings - six points above fourth-placed Chiefs and eight above sixth-placed Pirates.



The two Soweto giants have three games left each, while City will face AmaZulu FC on May 14 and Stellenbosch FC on May 21 in their remaining games.



A win for the Citizens over AmaZulu will effectively end Pirates' hopes of qualifying for the prestigious tournament which they won in 1995.



City will then need a point from their clash with Stellenbosch in order to diminish Chiefs' ambitions in their final game of the season if Amakhosi win their game in hand which is against champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.



The Citizens were the only winners on Saturday as five local top-flight matches were played across the country.



Goals from Riaan Hanamub and Thokozani Sekotlong helped Chippa United fight back to hold Baroka FC to a 2-2 draw at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.



At Danie Craven Stadium, Judas Moseamedi cancelled out Alfred Ndengane's opening goal as Stellenbosch fought back to draw 1-1 with Maritzburg United.



Lastly, Marumo Gallants drew 0-0 with Lamontville Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium, while AmaZulu FC were held to a 0-0 draw by Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium.