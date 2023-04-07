Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League hopes dented as SuperSport United pull away

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League ambitions took a knock following SuperSport United's win over TS Galaxy on Friday night.

Matsatsantsa boosted their Caf hopes

Goals from Ndlovu and Grobler earned SuperSport the win

Chiefs and Pirates will be in action on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Matsatsantsa claimed a well-deserved 2-0 victory over the Rockets in a PSL clash played at their temporary home ground, Tuks Stadium in Tshwane.

Goals from Siphesihle Ndlovu and Bradley Grobler earned the three-time PSL champions the win as the race for the runners-up spot in the league intensifies.

The win saw Matsatsantsa snap their two-match winless run in the league having drawn with Chippa United and lost to Orlando Pirates before facing Galaxy.

ALL EYES ON: Grobler as the experienced striker netted his 10th league goal of the season which has seen him surpass the 100-goal mark in the PSL.

The 35-year-old boosted his chances of winning this season's PSL Golden Boot award as he is now a goal behind the league's top scorer Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Coach Gavin Hunt will be hoping that Grobler maintains his scoring form as SuperSport eye the runners-up spot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win over Galaxy saw SuperSport remain second on the league standings- three points clear of second-placed Pirates and third-placed Chiefs who each have game in hand.

Pirates will be away to Chippa United on Saturday while Chiefs are scheduled to lock horns with Marumo Gallants at home on the same day.

Sundowns have already clinched this season's league championship and the runners-up is up for grabs.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUPERSPORT? The Tshwane giants will play host to Gallants on Apri 18.