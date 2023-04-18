Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League hopes boosted as SuperSport United slip up

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' ambitions of qualifying for next season's Caf Champions League were handed a boost on Tuesday night.

SuperSport missed a chance to open a three-point gap

Grobler missed a penalty as Matsatsantsa dropped points

Chiefs and Pirates will be in action this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED?: The two Soweto giants' Gauteng rivals, SuperSport United dropped points when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Marumo Gallants in Polokwane.

Matsatsantsa were looking to make it two wins in a row after defeating TS Galaxy on April 7, but they were held by a stubborn Bahlabane Ba Ntwa at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

It was a match that saw SuperSport fail to convert their chances including Bradley Grobler's missed penalty and ultimately, the two teams shared the spoils.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite dropping points, SuperSport climbed up to the second spot on the league standings - a point above third-placed Pirates and three clear of fourth-placed Chiefs.

However, both Chiefs and Pirates have a game in hand as the race to finish second intensifies with the action set to continue this weekend.

The team that finishes second will qualify for next season's Caf Champions League with 2022-23 PSL title winners Mamelodi Sundowns having already secured their spot in the continental tournament.

While the third-placed finishers qualify for Africa's secondary club tournament, the Caf Confederation Cup.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR THE RUNNERS-UP HOPEFULS?: Matsatsantsa will play host to AmaZulu FC in Tshwane on Sunday.

While Pirates are scheduled to host Cape Town City in Soweto on Saturday, Chiefs are set to face off with Sekhukhune United away on Sunday.