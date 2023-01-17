Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates to be beaten to transfers? Mamelodi Sundowns send scouts to Chan

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has revealed one of the strategies they are using to get quality players ahead of their rivals.

Downs are yet to sign players during the current transfer window

Coach Mokwena reveals they are scouting players at Chan

Downs' approach brings attention on Chiefs and Pirates' transfer strategies

WHAT HAPPENED? Mokwena says they have sent scouts to the 2022 African Nations Championship tournament currently underway in Algeria. Their former captain and now chief scout Esrom Nyandoro is leading their mission in Algeria.

Some of the teams participating at Chan include Ghana, Mali, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Angola, Mauritania and Congo Brazzaville.

Chan kicked off on January 13 and will run until February 4. If Masandawana have been impressed by a player at Chan and want to sign him during the current player transfer window, they have until the end of the month to finalise a deal.

They might use Chan to spot a player and further track him in the upcoming months before signing him in the next transfer period.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: “Yes, we always have guys there,” said Mokwena as per KickOff.

“Ezzy, what an incredible human being, Ezrom Nyandoro, the legend. He came to say goodbye to me, he doesn’t have to, but, he came to say goodbye.

“We are on the way to Chan, and of course, the club knows the position that we feel we need to improve in. They have gone there to look and see what type of talent they can find.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns’ mission in Algeria shows the difference in their transfer policy between them, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Chiefss’ transfer strategy has been based on trialling players while Pirates have been relying on the local market although they recently went to Cameroon for Indomitable Lions star Souaibou Marou.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Backpagepix.

Gallo Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Masandawana are yet to sign a player during the current transfer window. As they get ready to kick off their Caf Champions League group campaign, Sundowns would want to further fortify their squad. Chiefs are also yet to add a player this January while Pirates have signed Ndumiso Mabena and Craig Martin.