Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates avoid each other in Telkom Knockout draw
The 2019 Telkom Knockout draw was conducted on Wednesday and Kaizer Chiefs avoided their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.
Pirates, who were defeated in last the 2018 final, were amongst the seeded teams which finished in the top half in the PSL last season.
The Buccaneers have been pitted against tournament debutants Stellenbosch FC in the Round of 16 clash.
Record 13-time Telkom Knockout champions Chiefs finished outside the top eight in the league last season and they were placed in the pot containing the unseeded sides.
Amakhosi have been drawn against the 2016 winners Cape Town City in a mouthwatering encounter.
Reigning PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will take on AmaZulu FC, while Maritzburg United are set to lock horns with Bidvest Wits.
Sundowns' Tshwane rivals SuperSport United are set to square off with the defending Telkom Knockout champions Baroka FC.
The PSL is expected to announce fixture dates, venues and kick-off times at a later stage.
The 2019 Telkom Knockout draw results
Highlands Park vs Black Leopards
Maritzburg United vs Bidvest Wits
Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu
SuperSport United vs Baroka
Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch
Golden Arrows vs Polokwane City
Chippa United vs Bloemfontein Celtic