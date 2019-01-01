Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates avoid each other in Telkom Knockout draw

The tournament is expected to start next weekend with the Round of 16 matches taking place

The 2019 Telkom Knockout draw was conducted on Wednesday and avoided their Soweto rivals .

Pirates, who were defeated in last the 2018 final, were amongst the seeded teams which finished in the top half in the last season.

The Buccaneers have been pitted against tournament debutants Stellenbosch FC in the Round of 16 clash.

Record 13-time Telkom Knockout champions Chiefs finished outside the top eight in the league last season and they were placed in the pot containing the unseeded sides.

Amakhosi have been drawn against the 2016 winners in a mouthwatering encounter.

Reigning PSL champions will take on FC, while are set to lock horns with .

Sundowns' Tshwane rivals SuperSport United are set to square off with the defending Telkom Knockout champions FC.

The PSL is expected to announce fixture dates, venues and kick-off times at a later stage.

The 2019 Telkom Knockout draw results

vs Black

Maritzburg United vs Bidvest Wits

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu

SuperSport United vs Baroka

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch

vs

vs Bloemfontein