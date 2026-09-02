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Steve Blues

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns warned by Orlando Pirates defender Sbangani Zulu after 4-0 thumping of Kruger United - 'We don’t fear anyone'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
S. Zulu
Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates
Kruger United
La Cure Waves SC vs Orlando Pirates
La Cure Waves SC
CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves SC
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City

After an eye catching display against the Village Boys, the 22-year-old defender was in an defiant mood as he accepted his Man of the Match accolade and declared the Buccaneers ready to face anybody in the fight for trophies.

Pirates put four unanswered goals past newly promoted Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night to go three points clear of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who play another promoted side, Milford, on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old, who joined the club from Richards Bay, was named Man of the Match despite Yanela Mbuthuma breaking his goal duck with a double, fired a warning to their rivals when accepting his accolade.

“When we play with confidence, you won’t do anything to us,” he told SuperSport TV.

“We don’t fear anyone [that we come up against].”

The MOTM Award:



The stats:



Goal line clearance highlight:



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