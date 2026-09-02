Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns warned by Orlando Pirates defender Sbangani Zulu after 4-0 thumping of Kruger United - 'We don’t fear anyone'

Pirates put four unanswered goals past newly promoted Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night to go three points clear of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who play another promoted side, Milford, on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old, who joined the club from Richards Bay, was named Man of the Match despite Yanela Mbuthuma breaking his goal duck with a double, fired a warning to their rivals when accepting his accolade.

“When we play with confidence, you won’t do anything to us,” he told SuperSport TV.

“We don’t fear anyone [that we come up against].”

The MOTM Award:









The stats:









Goal line clearance highlight:







