Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns legend Lechaba slams Bafana Bafana coach Broos for snubbing Amakhosi players - 'It felt like an insult'

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jan 'Malombo' Lechaba has added his voice on Hugo Broos overlooking Amakhosi players.

Chiefs have been struggling having players in Bafana

But this time they have four players in the preliminary squad

It is to be seen how many players will make the final squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants have of late been struggling to provide players to the Bafana Bafana fold.

However, in the last national team camp, they managed to have Pule Mmodi make it into the national team.

Now, four Chiefs players have been selected in the preliminary squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Eswatini and Ivory Coast.

Article continues below

Mmodi, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Given Msimango and Sibongiseni Mthethwa are in Broos' squad.

It is to be seen if they will make it into the final selection but Lechaba is not pleased with Amakhosi players being snubbed in the past especially with Broos mentioning that Chiefs players were not good enough.

WHAT WAS SAID: “What Broos said felt like an insult because during our times, when they said national team, we used to provide nine players,” said Lechaba as per Sowetan Live.

“If I am not mistaken, it’s been nine years of trophy drought at Chiefs. It never used to be an ordinary team, it used to be special.

“Our country has got the best-talented players, but they are all about money. Football is not taken seriously these days. They earn a lot of money but their lifestyle can mess up their performance on the field," he continued.

“Things are getting bad because football is not respected at all. It’s always money first and then football will follow. This breaks my heart.

“Currently, money is an issue. But players need to be trained to be mentally and physically fit because if you are not, you won’t believe in yourself. If you are fit, you can be confident, your performance can improve.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is attention on Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki to see if he can help more Chiefs players get back to the national team.

The likes of Sifiso Hlanti, Ashley du Preez, Itumeleng Khune, Bruce Bvuma, Njabulo Ngcobo, Siyethemba Sithebe, Keagan Dolly and Yusuf Maart all lost their Bafana places.

This comes as traditional rivals Mamelodi Sundowns have been dominating Broos' squad.

WHAT NEXT? After the upcoming international break, Chiefs players have a few matches to try and convince Broos that they deserve places in the national side.

They will be fighting to get selected for November's 2026 World Cup qualifiers as well as January's Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Ivory Coast will host the 2023 Afcon finals between 13 January and 11 February 2024.