Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns fans react to Mosimane and Middendorp showdown

The 2019-20 Premier Soccer League title race is hotting up and sparks are beginning to fly between the top two

head coach Ernst Middendorp and his counterpart Pitso Mosimane were in a heated discussion live on television this weekend.

After Mosimane stated Chiefs were enjoying poor refereeing decisions, Middendorp responded by saying Sundowns are afraid of Chiefs this season.

A few more verbal blows were traded. The live showdown between the coaches has the nation talking, and it has raised the stakes for the title race.

Interestingly, the two clubs are set to lock horns on the field in the Shell Helix Cup on Saturday afternoon at FNB Stadium.

It was supposed to be a quiet encounter during the international break, where both clubs were expected to field fringe players.

However, the verbal showdown should add extra spice to the match. We take a look at how the fans have responded on social media, including video posts with Mosimane and Middendorp's comments.

Ernest Middendorp to Pitso Mosimane on LIVE television "you're talking rubbish"



MUST WATCH: Pitso Mosimane @masandawana claims @kaizerchiefs are the chief beneficiaries of refereeing inconsistencies: “They always get the penalty. It is true.” pic.twitter.com/T6ckbE5GOs — Neal Collins (@nealcol) October 2, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane’s noise shows he is scared of Kaizer Chiefs - Middendorp https://t.co/4jWe8YXFt5 pic.twitter.com/nvpxsKU8XE — Goal (@GoalcomNigeria) October 8, 2019

"If the club feels there’s something to respond to, we’ll issue an official statement. But, personally, I think Pitso Mosimane is obsessed with Chiefs"

The mind games in this season’s title race have already begun, with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane firing the first salvo at the seemingly revived Kaizer Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/cWGm1HhXJX — Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) October 3, 2019

THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE WINNER: Middendorp v Mosimane 👉🏼 pic.twitter.com/cwUKEP9bY8 — Neal Collins (@nealcol) October 8, 2019

