Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns fans react to Mosimane and Middendorp showdown

The 2019-20 Premier Soccer League title race is hotting up and sparks are beginning to fly between the top two

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp and his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Pitso Mosimane were in a heated discussion live on television this weekend.

After Mosimane stated Chiefs were enjoying poor refereeing decisions, Middendorp responded by saying Sundowns are afraid of Chiefs this season.

A few more verbal blows were traded. The live showdown between the coaches has the nation talking, and it has raised the stakes for the PSL title race.

Interestingly, the two clubs are set to lock horns on the field in the Shell Helix Cup on Saturday afternoon at FNB Stadium.

It was supposed to be a quiet encounter during the international break, where both clubs were expected to field fringe players.

However, the verbal showdown should add extra spice to the match. We take a look at how the fans have responded on social media, including video posts with Mosimane and Middendorp's comments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

