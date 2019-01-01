Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns fans react to Mosimane and Middendorp showdown
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp and his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Pitso Mosimane were in a heated discussion live on television this weekend.
After Mosimane stated Chiefs were enjoying poor refereeing decisions, Middendorp responded by saying Sundowns are afraid of Chiefs this season.
A few more verbal blows were traded. The live showdown between the coaches has the nation talking, and it has raised the stakes for the PSL title race.
Interestingly, the two clubs are set to lock horns on the field in the Shell Helix Cup on Saturday afternoon at FNB Stadium.
It was supposed to be a quiet encounter during the international break, where both clubs were expected to field fringe players.
However, the verbal showdown should add extra spice to the match. We take a look at how the fans have responded on social media, including video posts with Mosimane and Middendorp's comments.
' @TheRealPitso has Ernst Middendorp in his sights for the @SMSATournament @Masandawana— Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) October 7, 2019
vs @KaizerChiefs
both coaches are live on @Soccerzone4sho tonight @SPORTATSABC @Official_SABC1
Game is live on Laduma on Saturday at
4pm #ThereCanOnlyBeOne pic.twitter.com/IFvY3uxhsY
Ernest Middendorp to Pitso Mosimane on LIVE television "you're talking rubbish"— Kgomotso Motso Aphane (@MotsoAphi) October 8, 2019
"You make a lot of noise....maybe it's because of the respect & fear for Chiefs"
MUST WATCH: Pitso Mosimane @masandawana claims @kaizerchiefs are the chief beneficiaries of refereeing inconsistencies: “They always get the penalty. It is true.” pic.twitter.com/T6ckbE5GOs— Neal Collins (@nealcol) October 2, 2019
When Pitso Mosimane wake up his first words " But Chiefs are benefiting from referees "— Faceless Clinton 💀 (@Nkgadimaclinton) October 8, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane’s noise shows he is scared of Kaizer Chiefs - Middendorp https://t.co/4jWe8YXFt5 pic.twitter.com/nvpxsKU8XE— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) October 8, 2019
Bobby Motaung— ✌ Golden_Boy14✌ (@CHIMANGY101) October 7, 2019
.
"If the club feels there’s something to respond to, we’ll issue an official statement. But, personally, I think Pitso Mosimane is obsessed with Chiefs"
. #Golden14
The mind games in this season’s title race have already begun, with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane firing the first salvo at the seemingly revived Kaizer Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/cWGm1HhXJX— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) October 3, 2019
Ernst Middendorp responds "He was catching feelings" & When Pitso Mosimane talks "He is playing mind games". The double standards on this app is real— Alex ™ (@AlexSithole) October 8, 2019
THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE WINNER: Middendorp v Mosimane 👉🏼 pic.twitter.com/cwUKEP9bY8— Neal Collins (@nealcol) October 8, 2019
You're making it sound like Middendorp is not an individual fellow or has never responded childishly to Pitso Mosimane's losses.— Jose Ali Meza🔥 (@LUCKY_MTHOMBENI) October 8, 2019
A toothless Middendorp intimidating South Africa's best Football Coach ever, Pizza Mosimane... All for the Shell Helix plastic cup.— TSHAWE ® (@Mdange_KaTshiw) October 7, 2019
Goes to show what kind of a Coach is in charge of South Africa's most famous Football Club... Kaizer Chiefs has gone to the dogs.
Enrst Middendorp is such a character though, the man is excellent, he is not a push over like the likes of solinas, he directly dealt with Pitso Mosimane now on @Soccerzone4sho 😂😂😂— Sydwell Malibe 🇿🇦 (@MalibeSydwell) October 7, 2019
He just need to win trophies then we're good to go.😂 pic.twitter.com/YNPIVDTy4O
@SPORTAT10TV hahahaha now I'm definitely looking forward to the game.....— sobbz Tolerance (@SobbzT) October 7, 2019
Middendorp vs Mosimane
BEAR KNUCKLES 👉🏼 Only one way to solve the Mosimane v Middendorp squabble now @TheRealPitso @thomasmlambo @KaizerChiefs @Masandawana pic.twitter.com/1oAo9FHNpo— Neal Collins (@nealcol) October 8, 2019
Want to hear what else Trevor had to say about Pitso Mosimane and our upcoming game against Sundowns? Check out the full video here on our YouTube channel and subscribe 👍🏾❤️✌🏾 https://t.co/beWVaJXhUa— Amakhosi 4 LIVE (@amakhosi4live) October 3, 2019
Imagine Mamelodi Sundowns FC fans embarrassing themselves like this on a Kaizer Chiefs FC or Orlando Pirates FC coach but it could never be the 217 of us doing it on Middendorp nor Rhulani.But then Pitso Mosimane is the best in Africa - They have to bow and embrace him.. Period!! pic.twitter.com/Df43Oi81RD— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) October 8, 2019