Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns fans anticipate crucial PSL clash

Sunday's clash one of the most eagerly awaited matches between the two's sides in recent league football

' hosting of is one of the most eagerly awaited fixtures because it is a top of the table clash, due for Loftus Versveld on Sunday.

The winners will not only have the bragging rights in Gauteng but will also ensure their position in the first position about a quarter of the way through the season.

The Q-Innovation prize is also up for grabs and Mosimane was quick to point out his eyes is on the main prize instead, the Premier Soccer League title.

The rivalry between the sides has intensified in recent times, due to Pitso Mosimane's comments that Chiefs have been benefitting from poor refereeing decisions.

This banter between the camps will go up a level since Sundowns player Tiyani Mabunda has backed up Mosimane, and you can watch the midfielder do so in a video posted on Twitter by journalist Mahlatse Mphahlele.

There are fans also adding to the debate. Many Amakhosi supporters are proud of their 4-2 victory against Sundowns when their fringe players met during the international break in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup recently.

You can follow all the pre-match social media anticipation below.

"It's sardines, our focus is on the big fish. Some of the people got sardines last season and they did not last," - #PitsoMosimane on the Q-Innovation. pic.twitter.com/b2m3TpQbuS — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 24, 2019

I’m looking for the person who took this pic? I’ve never been captivated & fixed in stitches by a pic like this 😂 pic.twitter.com/dZvulrPGIY — Vina (@alfavina) October 25, 2019

Can you imagine if ALL referees refused to officiate in the Chiefs vs Sundowns match citing safety concerns? That would plunge the league into chaos! But the boys are brave!They will go out there and take the bull by the horns.Yes they will make mistakes that benefit BOTH teams! — Ace Ncobo - Spot On (@AceNcobo) October 25, 2019

I feeling sorry for Chiefs. Sundowns this weekend, Pirates the following weekend and Pirates again the next weekend. Please people, hug a Chiefs fan today,they desperately need it. — Errol (@errolbsk) October 25, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs v Sundowns is a big game indeed. But they are not rivals. You know we Chiefs fans feel nothing when Sundowns win things. We don't get excited when they lose. Sundowns noise isn't felt on the streets when they win things, even in Mamelodi. WE ARE NOT RIVALS. GET THAT — Pastor Daniel (@Revrend_TD) October 25, 2019

One of my Downs friends said it would be a train crash on Sunday. 😂😂😂😂



Sundowns vs Chiefs #AbsaPrem ⚽ pic.twitter.com/718Ie7zACJ — JAY🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) October 24, 2019

"Tonight they have their feet up while we are playing catch up matches because of Caf. They are fresh and rested, they train, play and win. We are going to play our third match in a week, we are not running the same race, " - #PitsoMosimane on #KaizerChiefs. pic.twitter.com/f70uyJ406k — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 24, 2019

Those ones attack everyone when they are feeling the heat, they are too emotional. Kaizer Chiefs must wallop them on Sunday. Had we(Pirates) were the ones who benefited from referees mistakes, they would be saying Khoza is paying officials and he must step down. Smh pic.twitter.com/2vVkBznQxI — Lutendo Khorommbi 🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@LutendoKhoromm2) October 25, 2019

When Cristiano Ronaldo said, "They are the most talked about club on social media and in Africa. They are the most searched club on the internet. When players, coaches want to appear on the front pages they talk about Kaizer Chiefs. It's normal," I felt that 💛&✌#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/6zEFj92zGq — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) October 24, 2019

Ska ba sheba @KaizerChiefs o tla betsa aggressive pic.twitter.com/QkckKxy6v8 — Time for change (@FootballTshepo) October 25, 2019

The whole country is the same we struggle to get the tickets — @King (@King15686012) October 25, 2019

They think we are stupid. Pitso always does mind games before against chiefs only, he knows the media rides Kaizer Chiefs' D — Pollux (@KabeloKae) October 25, 2019

Yhooo for the love of the game wow wow 🤩 @KaizerChiefs Tramshed vibes pic.twitter.com/pAz3bXVTEv — Vina (@alfavina) October 25, 2019

Now that Kaizer Chief is on form, Sundowns are moaning about it and citing nonsensical claims of favouritism. Suka! — ZUPTA 🔥 (@Zupta_Chologist) October 25, 2019

In the Book of Records at the Museum:

Kaizer Chiefs (4)

Mamelodi Sundowns (0)

Half Time Score

Shell Helix Ultra Cup

October 2019 — Cas Ob Raseleka (@CRaseleka) October 25, 2019