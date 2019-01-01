Mamelodi Sundowns v Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns fans anticipate crucial PSL clash

Sunday's clash one of the most eagerly awaited matches between the two's sides in recent league football

Mamelodi Sundowns' hosting of Kaizer Chiefs is one of the most eagerly awaited fixtures because it is a top of the table clash, due for Loftus Versveld on Sunday.

The winners will not only have the bragging rights in Gauteng but will also ensure their position in the first position about a quarter of the way through the season.

The Q-Innovation prize is also up for grabs and Mosimane was quick to point out his eyes is on the main prize instead, the Premier Soccer League title.

The rivalry between the sides has intensified in recent times, due to Pitso Mosimane's comments that Chiefs have been benefitting from poor refereeing decisions.

This banter between the camps will go up a level since Sundowns player Tiyani Mabunda has backed up Mosimane, and you can watch the midfielder do so in a video posted on Twitter by journalist Mahlatse Mphahlele.

There are fans also adding to the debate. Many Amakhosi supporters are proud of their 4-2 victory against Sundowns when their fringe players met during the international break in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup recently.

You can follow all the pre-match social media anticipation below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

