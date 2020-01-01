Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns: Does anyone want to win the PSL title?

Both teams blew their chances of going three points ahead in the championship race after suffering narrow defeats this past weekend

The title race was expected to take another twist this past weekend with both and in action.

However, things stayed the same as both clubs lost their respective matches.

Amakhosi suffered a 1-0 loss to while the Brazilians were stunned by in the later kick-off, blowing their chances of going above their title rivals.

Chiefs and Sundowns are first and second, respectively, with Ernst Middendorp's still enjoying a superior goal difference.

Neither side has really had a grip on the title since the return of football with their inconsistent performances - and fans appear to have given up on guessing who will be crowned champions on September 5.

Sundowns' 1-0 defeat to Baroka, however, gave Chiefs a lifeline and the Glamour Boys have a reason to celebrate - not their result but the fact that they are still top of the log.

But there is still a lot of work to do for both sides in the remaining two matches - and it's the mental strength at this stage of the season that's crucial - and neither side appears to have that because of how things have turned out in recent weeks.

For months, Chiefs looked like a championship material until Sundowns came back stronger to close in on them.

And the question is who wants it more?

It's unimaginable to think Chiefs missing out on the league title because the technical team and the players have worked hard to take the team where it is and many they deserve the trophy.

However, the season isn't over yet, meaning they still have to keep pushing until the final match on September 5.

The kind of football they are playing isn't impressive but that's beside the point at this stage as results are more important; something they are struggling to get.

Middendorp's duty is to keep the players motivated for the next game against to at least ensure that his side goes into the final game of the season with a chance to win the league.

The advantage Chiefs had in the last 28 games was that they played almost all their matches before Sundowns, meaning they never had to get worried about the results of their rivals.

This was due to Sundowns having other commitments such as the Caf and falling behind in the domestic calendar.

But from September 2, all the teams will be playing at the same time - and this will give everyone a chance to focus on their results without looking over their shoulders.

Sundowns were thought to have relatively easy matches ahead of them but their shock defeat to Baroka means it could be very tough, more so because all the teams they will face are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the standings.

Nonetheless, all is not lost for either club but their defeats have brought Wits back into the mix - and Gavin Hunt's men have a chance to steal it under their noses but that's if both Sundowns and Chiefs lose all their remaining matches.

Whoever wants it more between Chiefs and Sundowns must up their game.