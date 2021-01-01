Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns could be on a Caf Champions League collision course

The Brazilians could also potentially face their former coach Pitso Mosimane and his Egyptian side Al Ahly in the last eight

Mamelodi Sundowns are one of three possible teams Kaizer Chiefs could face in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

Masandawana are chasing their second African title in five years in the continent's premier club competition while Amakhosi had never made it as far as the final group stage up until this season's run.

The Glamour Boys' gutsy 2-2 draw with Horoya FC in Conakry on Saturday evening saw them finishing above the Guinea side in Group C (behind group winners Wydad Casablanca) - thanks to having a better head-to-head record.

That means that as per Caf regulations, Chiefs, as runners up in their group, will play one of the teams which finished top.



The rules state also that a team can't meet another side from their previous group in the quarters - which means Wydad Casablanca won't be Amakhosi's opponents.

That leaves one of Sundowns, Tanzania outfit Simba SC or Tunisia’s Esperance de Tunis as the three clubs the Soweto side could possibly be up against in the last eight.

Supporters are going to have to wait quite a while though to find out whether the South African rivals will be paired together or not - the draw only takes place on April 30.

The quarter-finals and the semi-finals are both home and away fixtures, while the final itself will be a one-off game this year (without extra time, it will go straight to penalties should the scores be level).

The dates for the quarters are pencilled in as 14-15 May for the first leg and 21-22 May for the second leg.

As one of the four 'unseeded' (second-placed) sides, Chiefs will play the first leg at home and the second leg away, which will either involve a trip to East Africa, North Africa, or Tshwane.

The semi-finals are on the 18/ 19 and 25/ 26 June and the final is scheduled for July 17, with the venue still to be announced.



The other three second-placed sides were Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly team, and Algerian outfits MC Alger and CR Belouizdad, the team which finished behind Sundowns in Group B.