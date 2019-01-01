Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu FC: Middendorp and Vukusic on the controversial refereeing

The German manager was impressed with how his troops applied themselves against Usuthu as they claimed their fourth PSL win

coach Ernst Middendorp believes the referees did an exceptional job as they bounced back to winning ways in the Premier Soccer League ( ) with a victory over on Tuesday afternoon.

Two goals from Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat gave Amakhosi the win whilst Usuthu were left winless in the season so far. Two of AmaZulu's goals, through Ovidy Karuru and Bonginkosi Ntuli, were ruled offside.

On the other hand, coach Jozef Vukusic was impressed with how his players approached the Soweto giants but bemoaned the two goals were not given.

“It was quite hectic and I think the referees did a good job. I understand you’re fighting to stay in the league in the way AmaZulu is handling the game, it's good but we messed it up after dominating in the first 30 minutes,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“We had a lot of opportunities but we got back in the second half, we pressed and moved forward. I think in the end it’s a fully deserved three points, there’s no doubt about it.

“There was a moment 10-15 minutes before the goal where Kearyn Baccus was showing a groin problem, then the injury of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya came in.

“We had to change a little bit but Baccus and the players we are having now, it’s a very good combination at the moment and players like Leonardo coming in, it’s a very clear factor to get this first goal - I’m very happy for Leonardo.”

On the other hand, the Slovakian manager did not mince his words reacting to their two goals that were disallowed and adjudged to have come from an offside position, but the 55-year-old has praised his players for their gallant fight.

“It was a nice game, a little physical but it’s normal against a tough opponent, they pushed us in the first half. We had one or two opportunities to score but we improved in the second half,” Vukusic told SuperSport TV.

“They were not so pushing in the second half and we solved our problems on the side where they overplayed us. When they scored the first goal it was very important for them.

“I heard after the game that we scored regular goals and if you score two regular goals and they take those goals from you it’s a shame. It is very sad for my team, they played well to their potential and left everything on the ground but two goals not given is too much.

“I respect the opponent and I congratulate them for the win but such a game must not be decided in that way. I take positives from this game, the attitude and the mentality was good – we’ll move from there,” he concluded.