Kaizer Chiefs among PSL title contenders? Mayo believes so - 'It is not about how you start'

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Patrick Mayo insists the Glamour Boys can still go all the way and win the Premier Soccer League title.

Chiefs trail Sundowns by 11 points

They have collected four PSL points

Mayo adamant Amakhosi can win the league

TELL ME MORE: Chiefs made good signings in the ongoing transfer window in their bid to try and end their trophy drought.

Despite making it to the semi-final of the MTN8, Amakhosi have collected just four points from the four matches played in the Premier Soccer League.

The Glamour Boys are currently trailing leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 11 points, but their former winger insists it is not yet over, and the race has just begun.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "There is hope for Chiefs, because, in the league, it is not about how you start but how you finish," Mayo told SNL24.

"It is a marathon and there is still a new striker [Jasond Gonzalez] that we are yet to see in action.

Next Match PSL STL KZC Info

"We are hoping that the guy will adapt quickly to how the team plays once he starts playing. Chiefs are a big club and a lot is expected from the team despite currently trailing Sundowns by so many points."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the bold statement by Mayo about Amakhosi's chances of winning the PSL, realistically, Molefi Ntseki might find the hurdle too high.

However, the Soweto giants can fancy their chances of winning either the MTN8 or the Nedbank Cup for a start.

WHAT NEXT: Ntseki will now have to work harder and ensure his team can end their hunger for silverware.