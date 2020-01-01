Kaizer Chiefs allowed to register Akpeyi and Castro as locals next season

Amakhosi had to let go of Dax and later Kotei this season but they won't have to deal with that next term provided they win their transfer-ban appeal

duo of Daniel Akpeyi and Leonardo Castro are eligible for South African citizenship next season.

The two players arrived in the country in 2015, meaning they will complete their five-year stay in at the of the current campaign.

Akpeyi first signed for from Warri Rovers before joining Amakhosi in January 2018 following an injury to Itumeleng Khune.

He has managed to keep the No.1 shirt at the club, relegating Khune to the bench, especially this term.

Castro, on the other hand, joined from Universitario de Sucre in August 2015, before the Glamour Boys came knocking for his services in January 2018.

What's interesting is that both players have signed new two-year deals with Amakhosi and have, therefore, freed up two foreign spots.

However, for the Soweto giants to use the space left in their foreign quota, they will have to win their appeal against the two-window transfer ban imposed by Fifa in February this year.

Should Chiefs win the appeal which is yet to sit due to the coronavirus outbreak, then Ernst Middendorp can focus on casting his net far and wide in an attempt to add at least three more international players ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Naturena-based outfit has already been linked with a number of international players, including TS attacker Chiwananga Kawonga.

Kawonga is a Malawi international who joined TS Sporting in January, and Chiefs have already inquired about his services, according to his agent.

With both Akpeyi and Castro set to be registered as local players, Chiefs will then have two foreign internationals registered - Samir Nurkovic and Lazarous Kambole.

Khama Billiat, Willard Katsande (both from Zimbabwe) and Kearyn Baccus (born in Durban) have all been registered as local players.

Both Billiat and Katsande have been in the country for more than five years while Baccus left South Africa for at a young age but never renounced the citizenship of the country of his birth.

Earlier this season, Chiefs had to make difficult decisions to accommodate a few of their foreign internationals.

At the start of the season, Andriamirado Adriamiromanana had to leave for James Kotei to be registered while the latter had to make way for Anthony Akumu during the mid-season transfer window in January.