Kaizer Chiefs allowed me to play for Zimbabwe against Somalia – Billiat

With coach Ernst Middendorp failing to give the media a clear response on the striker’s condition, the Zimbabwean hitman has shared a different story

striker Khama Billiat has explained how he was allowed by Amakhosi to honour his call-up to the Zimbabwean national team after he was pronounced as injured by the Soweto giants.

After failing to finish their Premier Soccer League ( ) match against more than a week ago after he suffered a pelvic injury, the skilful attacker was in action for the Warriors this week in a Fifa World Cup qualifier against Somalia.

Although Chiefs previously announced the 29-year-old was doubtful for this weekend's match against through injury, coach Ernst Middendorp seemingly expressed shock to see Billiat in action for his country.

"As you know I was nursing an injury, but the club and the national team management agreed to my release," Billiat told the Chiefs website.

“I wish to thank the club for acceding to the call-up. As you know I was nursing an injury, but the club and the national team management agreed to my release.

“We thought the match would provide a good platform to test my recovery. After all, it was a team effort and I am glad I contributed. Nothing comes close to representing the nation, especially if you consider the situation we found ourselves in.

“I feel great. I just did my regeneration this morning (Thursday), and I am ready to play a role against City. I am looking forward to it."

With Middendorp having expressed concerns over the player’s fitness and condition ahead of the clash against Rise and Shine, it’s not clear if the German will use him for the clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi are out to protect their unbeaten run in the league where they currently sit at the top of the table with 10 points from four matches.

Chiefs are enjoying one of their best starts in the league in recent times after securing three wins and registering a single draw so far.