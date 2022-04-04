Kaizer Chiefs' Alexander excited to start playing under support of home fans

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander is excited that soon he will be playing under the backing of the fans who used to intimidate him when he was playing for other sides in the PSL.

The now 32-year-old has played for Ajax Cape Town, Chippa United, Polokwane City, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits in the PSL.



He joined Amakhosi at the beginning of the season but has not yet felt the support of the Chiefs faithful owing to Covid-19 restrictions placed to curb the spread of the virus.

However, soon the fans will be allowed into stadiums and Alexander was elated to finally have the Chiefs home crowd behind him.

"As a Chiefs player, I have not played in front of fans. As a player that always used to play against Chiefs, the crowd was always intimidating," Alexander told the club's website.

"For me, I am excited to have the opposite of that and to have the crowd for me. That’s a big advantage, because like I said I have played against Chiefs with the crowd intimidating us. It will be an advantage for us to have them back.

"I am just going to give my best every single day, that is all I can promise. The guys I am playing with, I learn a lot from them. They are good professionals on and off the field. I am lucky to be playing with them."

The veteran midfielder had been out of action for three months owing to an injury. However, he came from the bench to score in Amakhosi's 3-1 win over Chippa United in the PSL assignment match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

"It has been 12 weeks since I last played, I was very happy to get some game time, and to get back on the pitch," Alexander continued before stating what to expect on Tuesday when they host TS Galaxy.

"We are going to take it as we take any other game and work hard in training. Also, they eliminated us from the Nedbank Cup, so this is a way to get back at them."

Chiefs are third on the table with 38 points after playing 21 league matches. Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM take the first two positions.